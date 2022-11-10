ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Inks Three to National Letters of Intent

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly head women's basketball coach Shanele Stires and her coaching staff signed their first recruiting class Friday, adding three players to National Letters of Intent. The program will welcome Mary Carter (Rocklin, Calif.), Alana Goosby (Allen, Texas), and Jordan Hoffman (Weatherford, Okla.) to...
Dvoracek Double-Double Leads Mustangs to Sweep Over UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Senior opposite hitter Maia Dvoracek recorded her sixth straight double-double as the Cal Poly volleyball team put on a dominant road performance Saturday, sweeping UC Riverside 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). Dvoracek led the way with a team-high 13 kills with just one attack error on 25...
Ritter Earns Berth to NCAA XC Championships

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly's Jake Ritter is headed to nationals for the first time in his career. Ritter earned a berth to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when the full field was announced Saturday afternoon during a live show on NCAA.com. The news...
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
E. & J. Gallo Announces Acquisition of Denner Vineyards

E. & J. Gallo announced earlier today that its winery lineup will be expanding. On Nov. 10, the wine and spirits conglomerate shared the news of its acquisition of Denner Vineyards, located in the highly coveted Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Calif. This marks the twentieth winery under the Gallo umbrella and will add numerous new wines to the company’s already impressive portfolio. Though details of the sale remain undisclosed, it was shared that the purchase includes the Denner brand, the winery, and all 130 acres of the estate’s vineyards.
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022

The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
7 Amazing Experiences You’ll Love In Paso Robles Wine Country

When I think of Paso Robles, California, I visualize rolling hills with giant oak trees scattered throughout the countryside. The nearby Pacific Ocean provides an accommodating breeze, and variations in elevation offer the perfect atmosphere for entrepreneurial families to create new wineries and distilleries. The explosion of new wineries and distilleries has surprised even locals. A recent count revealed 300-plus wineries are now dotting the area.
