Kait 8
Businesses prepare for duck hunting season
PEACH ORCHARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Arkansas are getting excited as duck hunting season starts this Saturday, and businesses are taking notice. Zachary Sutton and his father opened the Greenhead Lodge in Peach Orchard in 2014 for hunters looking to travel into town. Sutton said since 2020, things have...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
Kait 8
Nov. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor stops in Blytheville, talks business, potential presidential bid
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after a new governor was chosen for the state of Arkansas, the current leader is making some last-minute visits. On Monday, Nov. 14, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Blytheville for a luncheon held by the Chamber of Commerce. During his trip,...
Kait 8
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say
IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening. Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling. The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15,...
Kait 8
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
Kait 8
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
