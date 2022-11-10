ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kait 8

Businesses prepare for duck hunting season

PEACH ORCHARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Arkansas are getting excited as duck hunting season starts this Saturday, and businesses are taking notice. Zachary Sutton and his father opened the Greenhead Lodge in Peach Orchard in 2014 for hunters looking to travel into town. Sutton said since 2020, things have...
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
Kait 8

Nov. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
Kait 8

3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
Kait 8

Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
