Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Tidewater Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to forecasted weather from remnants of Hurricane Nicole
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Veterans Day Parade for Friday, November 11, has been canceled. The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations was set to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and protected our country, and fought for our freedom. Organizers now say the parade has been canceled. This is due to forecasted the threat of a tornado and 30+ winds from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.
While Colonial History Erases Black Contributions, This Exhibit Showcases Them
Colonial historic sites often focus on white settlers, or us as slaves, and not the many Black people who made art in the most dire circumstances. A new exhibit is changing that. For the first time in history, the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg are offering an “exhibition of decorative...
1 million lights illuminate Battleship Wisconsin, Nauticus museum for WinterFest
After seeing 65,000 visitors last season, WinterFest on the Wisconsin is back for its third year at Nauticus museum in Norfolk.
Virginia Beach natives among those who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City
Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall both grew up in Hampton Roads. They were found in an Airbnb on October 30.
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. A four-vehicle crash around 10:03 a.m. Friday morning in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.
Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk
A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
New faces expected on Virginia Beach School Board
As of Thursday afternoon, it appears Staci Martin has won in District Four, David Culpepper has won in District 8, and Carolyn Weems has won in District 9.
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
