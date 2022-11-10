ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

Monday Scramble: Big names, big games, big wins in the golf world

Tony Finau keeps winning, the Player Impact Program intrigue grows, Nelly Korda makes a statement and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. The pro game is skewing younger and younger, but Tony Finau – at age 33 – is better than ever. With one win in...
Golf Channel

'More hits than the Beatles': Inside Guido Migliozzi's 10 at Nedbank Golf Challenge

It’s likely not often that Guido Migliozzi takes more strokes on a single hole than the number of vowels in his name, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Wrapping up his rain-delayed second round, Migliozzi carded a sextuple-bogey 10 on the par-4...
Golf Channel

16-year-old professional tops Charley Hull in Aramco Jeddah playoff

When Chiara Noja was 10 years old, she took a photo with Charley Hull. Six years later – yes, six – the 16-year-old professional golfer found herself in a playoff against Hull on Saturday at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, and Noja’s father went into his camera roll to mark the occasion.
Golf Channel

Winner's bag: Cadence Bank Houston Open champion Tony Finau

Here's a look at the equipment Tony Finau used to win the Houston Open for his third PGA Tour victory in his past seven starts. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth picks Texas on College Gameday as the crowd goes wild

First Scottie, now Jordan. Sorry, basketball fans, we’re talking College Gameday guest pickers, not 90s Chicago Bulls. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are two of the biggest celebrities who attended the University of Texas, and both got their shot to impress the Gameday crew with their CFB knowledge. Scheffler...
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Channel

Updated PNC Championship field; Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas to compete

There is still no word on whether golf fans will see Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship, but two more big names were added to the field Monday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas will be among the participants Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

Power rankings: Tony Finau tops RSM list as he eyes another back-to-back

We've reached the end of the PGA Tour's official fall season. Tony Finau headlines the field for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club as he looks to win back-to-back tournaments for the second time this year. The Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island are among the few...
Golf Channel

Andy Ogletree gets first world-ranked win on Asian Tour

Andy Ogletree closed in 8-under 62 on Sunday in Cairo to win the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt by four shots over Bernd Wiesberger. Ogletree’s closing score was tied for the low round of the tournament as Ogletree, the former Georgia Tech All-American and 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished the 72-hole event at Madinaty Golf Club at 23 under and only dropped three shots all week.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Channel

DPWT Championship, RSM Classic betting odds: Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau favored

Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are favored this week at the DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic, respectively. McIlroy – listed at +320 with PointsBet Sportsbook – came off a fantastic summer that included winning the FedExCup and carried that momentum right into the fall, defending his title at the CJ Cup and ascending to world No. 1.

