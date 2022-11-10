Read full article on original website
When it comes to pulling off big comebacks, Justin Rose has past experience
Tony Finau is four shots up on the field with one round to play at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and he’s seven strokes clear of all but second-place Ben Taylor. But Justin Rose, one of those names tied for third, isn’t ready to crown Finau the champion at Memorial Park just yet.
Monday Scramble: Big names, big games, big wins in the golf world
Tony Finau keeps winning, the Player Impact Program intrigue grows, Nelly Korda makes a statement and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. The pro game is skewing younger and younger, but Tony Finau – at age 33 – is better than ever. With one win in...
'More hits than the Beatles': Inside Guido Migliozzi's 10 at Nedbank Golf Challenge
It’s likely not often that Guido Migliozzi takes more strokes on a single hole than the number of vowels in his name, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Wrapping up his rain-delayed second round, Migliozzi carded a sextuple-bogey 10 on the par-4...
16-year-old professional tops Charley Hull in Aramco Jeddah playoff
When Chiara Noja was 10 years old, she took a photo with Charley Hull. Six years later – yes, six – the 16-year-old professional golfer found herself in a playoff against Hull on Saturday at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, and Noja’s father went into his camera roll to mark the occasion.
Winner's bag: Cadence Bank Houston Open champion Tony Finau
Here's a look at the equipment Tony Finau used to win the Houston Open for his third PGA Tour victory in his past seven starts. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+...
'Time to fire up the LinkedIn': Pro nearly 'quit' before getting through Q-School
SAVANNAH, Ga. – In college at USC, Rico Hoey was nicknamed “WGD,” which stands for “World’s Greatest Driver.”. In recent years, he’s been known to family and friends as “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”. Hoey, now 27, jokes it’s because he’s threatened to...
Jordan Spieth picks Texas on College Gameday as the crowd goes wild
First Scottie, now Jordan. Sorry, basketball fans, we’re talking College Gameday guest pickers, not 90s Chicago Bulls. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are two of the biggest celebrities who attended the University of Texas, and both got their shot to impress the Gameday crew with their CFB knowledge. Scheffler...
Updated PNC Championship field; Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas to compete
There is still no word on whether golf fans will see Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship, but two more big names were added to the field Monday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas will be among the participants Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
Power rankings: Tony Finau tops RSM list as he eyes another back-to-back
We've reached the end of the PGA Tour's official fall season. Tony Finau headlines the field for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club as he looks to win back-to-back tournaments for the second time this year. The Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island are among the few...
Andy Ogletree gets first world-ranked win on Asian Tour
Andy Ogletree closed in 8-under 62 on Sunday in Cairo to win the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt by four shots over Bernd Wiesberger. Ogletree’s closing score was tied for the low round of the tournament as Ogletree, the former Georgia Tech All-American and 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished the 72-hole event at Madinaty Golf Club at 23 under and only dropped three shots all week.
DPWT Championship, RSM Classic betting odds: Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau favored
Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are favored this week at the DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic, respectively. McIlroy – listed at +320 with PointsBet Sportsbook – came off a fantastic summer that included winning the FedExCup and carried that momentum right into the fall, defending his title at the CJ Cup and ascending to world No. 1.
Houston Open payout: Another win, another big payday for Tony Finau
With his victory Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau secured his fifth career PGA Tour title and third in his past seven starts. He also collected just over $1.5 million to push his total from his three most recent wins to $4,374,000. Here is a look at...
