iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
therecord-online.com
Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
HARRISBURG, PA – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A...
abc27.com
Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
Harrisburg leaders pay tribute to the African-American soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War
In May 1865 in Washington D.C., the United States held a “Grand March” down Pennsylvania Avenue to welcome home the soldiers of the Civil War — except for the 180,000 Black soldiers. They were denied access to participate in the military march. Some of those soldiers were...
Harrisburg architect Charles Howard Lloyd’s mark on city seen today | Column
He made his mark on Harrisburg a century ago, and his work helps define the cityscape today. Charles Howard Lloyd was Harrisburg’s most prominent architect in the early 20th century. He was one of a number of architects — York’s John A. Dempwolf and Lancaster’s C. Emlen Urban were others — who helped shape central Pennsylvania cities during this period.
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
WGAL
Lancaster man started unique holiday tradition that helps community
WGAL is honoring this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their service to their community. A Lancaster man started a unique holiday tradition that helps several parts of the community, and even he is amazed at how big an event it's become. Pete Ruggieri loves Lancaster....
theburgnews.com
Home sales down, prices up, in Harrisburg area in October
Home prices ticked up, although sales dipped, in October in the greater Harrisburg area. For the three-county region, 589 previously owned houses sold, a significant drop from 741 houses in the year-ago period. However, the median price rose to $245,000 compared to $229,500 in October 2021, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors (GHAR).
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
WGAL
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
