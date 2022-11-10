Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Londot Named GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association announced on Tuesday that junior opposite Emily Londot was named GameChanger/AVCA Division I Player of the Week. Londot was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Londot led the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Named Academic All-District
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have earned CSC Academic All-District Honors. Maddy Lowe, Emaly Vatne, Kine Flotre and Kailyn Dudukovich have all earned the award for the first time. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be a starter...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikulášiková Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its first weekly awards of the season on Monday. Senior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková was named to the honor roll for the first time in her career following impressive performances in wins against No. 5/4 Tennessee and at Boston College last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Posts 92 Percent Graduation Success Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s student-athletes and athletics programs continue to excel in the classroom, as shown in Graduation Success Rate data released Tuesday by the NCAA. The Buckeyes’ single-year score of 92 is the second-highest in school history, behind only the 93 recorded last year. The scores...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Former Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown has passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend. Brown was 52. The Arlington, Texas native appeared in 127 games, starting 126 of those games, from 1988-92. A floor leader, Brown averaged 9.0 points per game and scored 1,139 points in his career. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season in 1992. Brown made a team-high 34 three-pointers in 1991 and was second behind Jim Jackson in 1992 with 41 threes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six Buckeyes Win Championships at Del Rosa Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight Buckeyes competed at the Bob Del Rosa Ohio Intercollegiate Open Sunday at the Veale Athletic Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Seven advanced to the finals of their respective brackets and six won championships. In the open division, Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
