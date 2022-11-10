Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts
A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Report: large sanctioned campsites proposed by Mayor Wheeler will be weapons-free zones and hold up to 250 people
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler provided a first look Thursday at what it will cost to get his new homeless plan off the ground. The plan calls for creating six large sanctioned campsites for up to 250 people, coupled with a gradually phased-in citywide citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office Divulges Sanctioned Campsite Details in Zoom Call With Neighborhood Leaders
Mayoral aide Sam Adams addressed a group of neighborhood association representatives and other Portlanders on Thursday afternoon about Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to build six massive sanctioned campsites across the city with up to 250 capacity each while gradually banning sidewalk camping. Adams provided some remarkable details about the...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Will Cluster and Reshuffle City Bureaus Come January in Effort to Ease Charter Transition
The day after Portland voters approved massive changes to Portland’s form of government and elections, bureaucrats outlined the daunting tasks facing City Hall between now and 2024. Portland voters approved a ballot measure Nov. 8 that radically reshapes how the city functions, how officials cwill be elected to office,...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Election Day Hijinks, a TriMet Fare Increase, and... Wait, What Happens Next with Charter Reform??
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
KATU.com
9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
hereisoregon.com
Four organizations to receive over $400,000 in grants for community support
NW Natural has selected four local organizations to receive $35,000 per year for three years. These multi-year grants, totaling $420,000 and which include in-kind resourcesand volunteer support from NW Natural employees, represent the company’s highest level of philanthropic support as part of its Programs of Focus.Recipients are chosen through a competitive review process that includes a diverse group of employees from across the company, which has been headquartered in Portland since 1859.”As members of the communities we serve, our employees are best suited to direct our philanthropic giving and help respond to unique community needs,” said Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy and Corporate Responsibility at NW Natural.The 2023-2025 Programs of Focus include the following nonprofits:
WWEEK
Clackamas County Clerk Challenger Says She Will Resume Marriages, Including Same-Sex Ones, if Lead Holds
Catherine McMullen says she will resume civil marriage ceremonies at the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office if her lead in yesterday’s election holds and she becomes the new clerk. Sherry Hall, who holds the office now, stopped conducting civil ceremonies in 2014 after Oregon legalized gay marriage. “I will...
Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty
The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
DA Mike Schmidt’s Office: Man engaged in ‘anarchist’ behavior on Election Night
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the arraignment of a man who engaged in “anarchist” behavior, according to reports.
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls
The plan is to replace the I-5 bridge that crosses the state line from Vancouver into Portland, but the Clark County Council says “no way” to using tolls to pay for it. The county argues the toll places an unreasonable burden on Washington residents. Currently, 78,000 residents commute...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Texas Judge v. Student Debt Forgiveness, Wheeler's Plan to Fund the Portland Camps, and Get on the Gucci Bus
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon Portland! And good riddance...
Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District
Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
Police stop Nov. 8 'anarchist' protest near Gonzalez HQ
One charged after an election night 'black bloc' gathering near the City Council challenger's office was broken up by police.Portland police broke up a direct-action "anarchist" protest within blocks of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign headquarters on the Nov. 8 election night. The previously unreported incident was disclosed in a Nov. 10 press release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announcing the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber. Gonzalez, a moderate attorney and businessman, defeated incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime police critic. An anonymous flyer posted on social media had previously called for a gathering near the...
nbc16.com
Voters in deep blue Portland reject ballot measure allowing noncitizens to vote
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — Voters in deep blue Portland, Oregon rejected a ballot measure that would have given noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Multnomah County, which covers much of Portland, sought to amend its charter with the support of voters during Tuesday’s midterms. Among the...
Comments / 2