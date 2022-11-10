ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Election Day Hijinks, a TriMet Fare Increase, and... Wait, What Happens Next with Charter Reform??

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Four organizations to receive over $400,000 in grants for community support

NW Natural has selected four local organizations to receive $35,000 per year for three years. These multi-year grants, totaling $420,000 and which include in-kind resourcesand volunteer support from NW Natural employees, represent the company’s highest level of philanthropic support as part of its Programs of Focus.Recipients are chosen through a competitive review process that includes a diverse group of employees from across the company, which has been headquartered in Portland since 1859.”As members of the communities we serve, our employees are best suited to direct our philanthropic giving and help respond to unique community needs,” said Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy and Corporate Responsibility at NW Natural.The 2023-2025 Programs of Focus include the following nonprofits:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Texas Judge v. Student Debt Forgiveness, Wheeler's Plan to Fund the Portland Camps, and Get on the Gucci Bus

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon Portland! And good riddance...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District

Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Police stop Nov. 8 'anarchist' protest near Gonzalez HQ

One charged after an election night 'black bloc' gathering near the City Council challenger's office was broken up by police.Portland police broke up a direct-action "anarchist" protest within blocks of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign headquarters on the Nov. 8 election night. The previously unreported incident was disclosed in a Nov. 10 press release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announcing the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber. Gonzalez, a moderate attorney and businessman, defeated incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime police critic. An anonymous flyer posted on social media had previously called for a gathering near the...
PORTLAND, OR

