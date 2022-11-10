NW Natural has selected four local organizations to receive $35,000 per year for three years. These multi-year grants, totaling $420,000 and which include in-kind resourcesand volunteer support from NW Natural employees, represent the company’s highest level of philanthropic support as part of its Programs of Focus.Recipients are chosen through a competitive review process that includes a diverse group of employees from across the company, which has been headquartered in Portland since 1859.”As members of the communities we serve, our employees are best suited to direct our philanthropic giving and help respond to unique community needs,” said Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy and Corporate Responsibility at NW Natural.The 2023-2025 Programs of Focus include the following nonprofits:

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO