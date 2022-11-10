By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.

17 HOURS AGO