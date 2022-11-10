Read full article on original website
Love vs. Spark live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: Steve Sparks (16-2, 14 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KKOs) by sixth round disqualification victory on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. It looked intentional on Love’s part to push Sparks out of the ring due to him getting the worst of it.
Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated challenge Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a harder-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. Janibek started fast and got the better of Benzel...
Boxing Results: Janibek Alimkhanuly Defeats Denzel Bentley!
By Ken Hissner: At the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday over ESPN+ Saturday, Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former 2016 Olympian and WBO Middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly retained his title, defeating WBO. Ranked No. 9 Denzel “2 Sharp” Bentley for the WBO Middleweight title over 12 rounds.
Eddie Hearn on why Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia not happening
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn believes that PBC doesn’t want to make the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia if DAZN is going to be involved. At the same time, DAZN has invested a lot of money in the young star Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs), and they’re not going to let him fight on SHOWTIME without being involved.
Whyte vs. Franklin: Will Dillian retire if he loses on Nov.26th?
By Jack Tiernan: Dillian Whyte’s career is on the verge of imploding as he heads into his fight this month against Jermaine Franklin on November 26th on DAZN. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) has lost two out of his last three fights and is in a must-win situation against the unbeaten American Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs).
Janibek finishes strong against Bentley, McGirt critiques performance
By Jack Tiernan: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) turned up the heat in the championship rounds to defeat the tough-as-nails challenger Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. With Bentley coming on...
Canelo targeting Bivol rematch next May
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez has a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol that he hopes to make next May to avenge his loss against the champ. Alvarez’s surgically repaired left wrist is being rehabbed, and everything is going well thus far in his training. He feels...
John Fury reacts to Tyson getting grilled by True Geordie over Chisora mismatch
By Charles Brun: John Fury went ballistic today, losing his cool in reaction to his son Tyson Fury having his feet put to the fire by True Geordie over his scheduled December 3rd mismatch against the old washed 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora. John took exception to True Geordie upsetting Fury...
Isaac Cruz Sr prefers Lomachenko over Shakur Stevenson, says it’s “easier fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Isaac Cruz Sr, the dad of highly ranked lightweight contender ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, says he’s not interested in letting his son fight #4 WBC Shakur Stevenson next and prefers that he face #1 Vasyl Lomachenko because it’s an “easier fight.”. With how Lomachenko...
David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
Rolly Romero has plan to lure Gervonta Davis into giving him a rematch
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a secret plan to lure Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into giving him a lucrative rematch in 2023. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) isn’t saying what his secret plan is, but it’s likely to be a strong social media push in which he trash-talks the inactive secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
Eddie Hearn denies Montana Love intentionally threw Steve Spark out of ring
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn denies that his fighter light welterweight Montana Love intentionally shoved his opponent Steve Spark out of the ring on Saturday night, resulting in a sixth round disqualification ruling by referee Dave Fields at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Moments after suffering a cut...
Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
Boxing Results: Richardson Hitchins Outclasses Yomar Alamo
By Vince D’Writer: Super-lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins made an impressive debut with his new promotional company Matchroom, as he was able to take immediate control of his bout, and earn an eight round TKO victory over Yomar Alamo (20-2-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dmitry Bivol impresses Tim Bradley with win over Gilberto Ramirez
By Sam Volz: Tim Bradley was impressed with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s control of range with his victory over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th. The way that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) moved in and out of range and dominated the heavyweight-sized former WBO super...
Canelo Alvarez wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in May, looking for “revenge”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol in May to get “revenge” for his loss against the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) blames his loss to Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on injuries that he fought to...
Keith Thurman has “everything to gain” fighting Errol Spence says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has everything to gain in his WBC-ordered fight against IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Bradley feels it’s a huge opportunity for the former WBA/WBC 147-lb Thurman (30-1 22 KOs) to get a title shot and a big payday against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).
Errol Spence “doesn’t want to be cracked by Thurman” says Rolly Romero
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says Errol Spence Jr will be afraid to get “cracked” by former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman when or if they fight each other next year. Rolly notes that Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs), although inactive for...
Montana Love’s disqualification loss to Steve Spark could be overturned by commission
By Dan Ambrose: Montana Love’s sixth round disqualification loss to Steve Spark from last Saturday night could be overturned and changed to a no contest. Love’s promoter Eddie Hearn is making a claim to have his DQ defeat to Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) because he feels the referee David Field made a bad decision by disqualifying Montana in the sixth round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.
