The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday. The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.

1 DAY AGO