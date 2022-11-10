ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Darius Slay Talks About Playing Wide Receiver

PHILADELPHIA - If the Eagles didn’t have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their 1-2 punch in the passing game, well, maybe it would be worth a shot to see what Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could do on the offensive side of the ball. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

What’s at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers

The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday. The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Show Browns What a Contender Looks Like

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a dominating victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the bye, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Miami to face off against the Dolphins in an effort to build momentum, but they wilted under the spotlight and the Florida sun. The Dolphins...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

LaFleur Gets Emotional After Packers’ Season-Saving Win Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could have folded up their tents and scheduled their tee times. With five consecutive losses and a two-touchdown deficit, the situation could hardly have been more dire early in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. But the Packers didn’t quit. Instead,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

