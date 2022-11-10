ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
LANSING, IL
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Services planned for Gary physician Charles Davidson

Long-time Gary resident Dr. Charles O. Davidson, born November 12, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Reverend Charles O. Davidson and Blanche Williams Davidson, passed on October 22. Davidson graduated from Corbin High School at age 15 and received his B.S. degree in Pre-Medicine at Arkansas AM&N College, renamed the...
GARY, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Healthy Lifestyle Hub brings resources and hope to Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After years of disinvestment, there are new and important resources coming to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.They are all housed in one new Healthy Lifestyle Hub at 839 W. 79th St., just west of Halsted Street. We have been following the development of the building for many months, and on Friday, CBS 2's Irika Sargent was there for the grand opening.You may remember in July, Sargent and CBS 2's Joe Donlon were at the same building for a special half-hour report about the response to mass shootings on the city's South and West sides. We chose the Healthy...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors has some advice for current leadership

The CTA is at a crossroads right now, as the agency struggles to improve reliability, tackle the “ghost run” problem, get its workforce back up to pre-pandemic levels, and improve safety. At a time like this, institutional knowledge of the transit system is helpful, so Streetsblog checked in with retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors, 66, to get his take on recent events.
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

