FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Lightfoot's opponents continue to win endorsements as mayoral race heats up
Endorsements continue to come in for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s opponents. On Monday, the Service Employee International Union Healthcare Illinois announced its endorsement of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe
LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
Michael Elam Jr. death: Chicago committee votes in favor of $5M settlement in police shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago City Council committee has voted in favor of a $5 million settlement in a 2019 police shooting. Michael Elam Jr., 17, was shot and killed while running away from a traffic stop and car crash. His mother — Alice Martin — filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer involved.
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man took 10 ounces of pot and a digital scale to a meeting with his parole officer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — The good news is that Anthony Hughes met with his parole officer as scheduled on Sunday. The bad news, according to prosecutors, is that Hughes brought a bunch of pot and a drug scale to his appointment. Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents detained Hughes, 37, and...
Services planned for Gary physician Charles Davidson
Long-time Gary resident Dr. Charles O. Davidson, born November 12, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Reverend Charles O. Davidson and Blanche Williams Davidson, passed on October 22. Davidson graduated from Corbin High School at age 15 and received his B.S. degree in Pre-Medicine at Arkansas AM&N College, renamed the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Healthy Lifestyle Hub brings resources and hope to Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After years of disinvestment, there are new and important resources coming to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.They are all housed in one new Healthy Lifestyle Hub at 839 W. 79th St., just west of Halsted Street. We have been following the development of the building for many months, and on Friday, CBS 2's Irika Sargent was there for the grand opening.You may remember in July, Sargent and CBS 2's Joe Donlon were at the same building for a special half-hour report about the response to mass shootings on the city's South and West sides. We chose the Healthy...
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors has some advice for current leadership
The CTA is at a crossroads right now, as the agency struggles to improve reliability, tackle the “ghost run” problem, get its workforce back up to pre-pandemic levels, and improve safety. At a time like this, institutional knowledge of the transit system is helpful, so Streetsblog checked in with retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors, 66, to get his take on recent events.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Comments / 1