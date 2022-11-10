Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
US News and World Report
Russia Rejects G20 Focus on Security
(Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that...
US News and World Report
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
US News and World Report
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says West Seeking to Militarise Southeast Asia
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West was "militarising" southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit...
US News and World Report
Biden and Xi Meet Face-To-Face as Superpower Relations Mired in Tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
US News and World Report
Biden Urges Cooperation in First In-Person Meeting With China’s Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden on Monday both urged partnership and raised objections with China during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Chinese President Xi Jinping – another instance of him reiterating America’s commitment to global cooperation after strong midterm election results for his party. [. READ:. Biden,...
Total to launch sea exploration after Lebanon-Israel deal
French oil giant Total says it will soon launch exploration activities in search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast, following last month's Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
US News and World Report
Israel Defense Minister: US Probes Shireen Abu Akleh Killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has decided to investigate the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman had...
US News and World Report
Turkey Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks Despite Western Actions, Erdogan Says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West,...
Report: Iran sentences anti-government protester to death
Protests over the beating death of Mahsa Amini, allegedly for violating the Islamic dress code, lead to a death sentence.
US News and World Report
Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
US News and World Report
NATO's Stoltenberg Warns Against Underestimating of Russia
THE HAGUE (Reuters) -It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, warning Moscow's strength should not be underestimated despite Kyiv's recent battlefield successes. Earlier...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Who Is Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister?
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is fronting Russia's delegation to the Group of 20 (G20) international summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, after Russian officials said President Vladimir Putin was unable to attend. Lavrov, 72, is the longest-serving foreign minister since the fall of the Soviet Union,...
US News and World Report
Most G20 Members Strongly Condemn War in Ukraine, Draft Declaration Says
BERLIN/NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy. The G20 members also voiced deep concern...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Meets UN Secretary General at G20
(Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Russia's Foreign Ministry said. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a photo of the pair seated at a table in Bali with Russian and UN flags,...
US News and World Report
Global Stocks Higher After US, Chinese Presidents Meet
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: End of Ukraine War Best Way for Global Economic Recovery
BALI (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a session at the Group of 20 leaders on Tuesday that the best way of achieving a recovery in the global economy would be ending Russia's war in Ukraine. "Above all, I would like to once again make very clear that the...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Dismisses Massive Protest Against Reforms
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A day after tens of thousands of people protested against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul Mexico’s electoral authority, the president gave no indication he would change course. López Obrador said Sunday's demonstration -- the biggest against one of...
US News and World Report
As EU Sanctions Come, Macron Says Iran 'Revolution' Harms Nuclear Deal Prospects
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday characterised the protests in Iran as a "revolution" and said the crackdown by Iranian leaders would make it harder to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also said he favoured tougher action against Iranian officials over the crackdown. Speaking...
Comments / 0