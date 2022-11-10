ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bring Me The News

Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors

Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
millcitytimes.com

Cynthia Froid Group Announces 2022 People Serving People Holiday Toy Drive

Cynthia Froid Group, 709 S 2nd Street, will again sponsor their Annual Holiday Toy Drive for People Serving People to help ensure kids at the Minneapolis shelter have a wonderful holiday season. In addition to dropping off items at Cindy's office, you can also shop People Serving People’s Target Holiday Wishlist and Amazon Holiday Wishlist. Your online purchase can be shipped directly to People Serving People, or you can personally deliver items to their shelter at 614 3rd Street S. This donation drive will last until Friday, December 16th.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Homestead applications in Dakota County deadline set for Dec. 31

The deadline for homestead applications in Dakota County has been set for Dec. 31. All new property owners (or qualified relatives) who changed residences during the past year and use the residence for homestead before Dec. 31, 2022 must apply for homestead status with their county assessor by Dec. 31.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

How to save money on energy bills during the winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months. First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes. And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
theolafmessenger.com

Why did Froggy’s Pub and PADio close?

Last Spring on May 26, Froggy’s Pub and PADio — a beloved Ole hangout spot for Thursday Night Trivia — announced its closing. Since their closing, many speculations have been made as to why the pub closed due to the history of the establishment’s struggles to stay open – in 2016, the pub had to be closed for repairs due to a flood, the pandemic almost posed struggles; and the pub has gone through a series of five different ownerships since 2020. However, a different speculation has been going around Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
mngirlshockeyhub.com

Andover shuts out Edina

The Huskies justified their early-season No. 1 ranking by beating the Hornets 3-0 on Saturday. Andover sophomore defenseman Courtney Little skated the puck up ice during a second-period power play. Having sophomore forward Hannah Christenson skating with her, Little was patient. Deep in the Edina zone, the patience paid off with a slick, cross-ice pass over to Christenson for the goalmouth tap-in.
ANDOVER, MN

