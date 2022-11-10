Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors
Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
millcitytimes.com
Cynthia Froid Group Announces 2022 People Serving People Holiday Toy Drive
Cynthia Froid Group, 709 S 2nd Street, will again sponsor their Annual Holiday Toy Drive for People Serving People to help ensure kids at the Minneapolis shelter have a wonderful holiday season. In addition to dropping off items at Cindy's office, you can also shop People Serving People’s Target Holiday Wishlist and Amazon Holiday Wishlist. Your online purchase can be shipped directly to People Serving People, or you can personally deliver items to their shelter at 614 3rd Street S. This donation drive will last until Friday, December 16th.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Hastings Star Gazette
Homestead applications in Dakota County deadline set for Dec. 31
The deadline for homestead applications in Dakota County has been set for Dec. 31. All new property owners (or qualified relatives) who changed residences during the past year and use the residence for homestead before Dec. 31, 2022 must apply for homestead status with their county assessor by Dec. 31.
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case
Jaleel Stallings’ attorney says the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is refusing to turn over public records pertaining to his case. The post Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota’s First Self-Serve Wine Bar Just Opened With 100+ Wines at Your Fingertips
If you are a wine enthusiast then you definitely need to make a date for yourself, with a partner, or a friend and head up to Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka because they are the first self-serving wine bar in Minnesota!. Wineside just recently opened in Minnetonka and...
How to save money on energy bills during the winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months. First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes. And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the...
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
theolafmessenger.com
Why did Froggy’s Pub and PADio close?
Last Spring on May 26, Froggy’s Pub and PADio — a beloved Ole hangout spot for Thursday Night Trivia — announced its closing. Since their closing, many speculations have been made as to why the pub closed due to the history of the establishment’s struggles to stay open – in 2016, the pub had to be closed for repairs due to a flood, the pandemic almost posed struggles; and the pub has gone through a series of five different ownerships since 2020. However, a different speculation has been going around Northfield.
Minnesota rushes for 302 yards, smothers Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota to a 31-3 home win
'Lord of the Rings' stars headline Twin Cities Con this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Comics, TV, and film collide this weekend at the Twin Cities Con. The three day event starts Nov. 11 and has a jam-packed schedule for guests. "I love Cosplay and I love seeing people put their all into a costume," Kathy Storkamp said. Storkamp is an...
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Andover shuts out Edina
The Huskies justified their early-season No. 1 ranking by beating the Hornets 3-0 on Saturday. Andover sophomore defenseman Courtney Little skated the puck up ice during a second-period power play. Having sophomore forward Hannah Christenson skating with her, Little was patient. Deep in the Edina zone, the patience paid off with a slick, cross-ice pass over to Christenson for the goalmouth tap-in.
Comments / 0