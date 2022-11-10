With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’. Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO