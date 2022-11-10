Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
Allen Iverson gave Vince Carter the most unexpected compliment, said he's a Top 5 dancer in the world.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse. After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to...
Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to stop playing like Lamar Jackson
Deion Sanders is confident that Shedeur Sanders will be sliding from now on. The post Deion Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to stop playing like Lamar Jackson appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Comments / 0