Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
millcitytimes.com
Cynthia Froid Group Announces 2022 People Serving People Holiday Toy Drive
Cynthia Froid Group, 709 S 2nd Street, will again sponsor their Annual Holiday Toy Drive for People Serving People to help ensure kids at the Minneapolis shelter have a wonderful holiday season. In addition to dropping off items at Cindy's office, you can also shop People Serving People’s Target Holiday Wishlist and Amazon Holiday Wishlist. Your online purchase can be shipped directly to People Serving People, or you can personally deliver items to their shelter at 614 3rd Street S. This donation drive will last until Friday, December 16th.
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
millcitytimes.com
Small Business Spotlight: Extempore
Our small business spotlights are usually restaurants or other hospitality businesses, but our neighborhoods are also home to many innovative high tech businesses. Extempore, a language assessment tool provider, is based in the Sheridan neighborhood. We talked to Carlos Seoane, Founder and CEO, about the products and services his company provides, and why the Sheridan neighborhood was a good fit as a business location.
"The Grinch of Christmas": Critters already chewing away holiday lights
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- First it was pumpkins, now Christmas lights. Squirrels are getting in on holiday festivities and becoming quite the Grinch at some homes across the metro."We have three young girls and Christmas is everything. Christmas is family," James Rasmussen said.James Rasmussen's Shakopee home is sparking with lights. He hopes they will last him the full season, unlike last year when an owl cut the holiday spirit short, literally."All of the sudden they just started shutting off and I went out and looked and we had an owl that had clipped every one of them. I bet there was...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Christmas decor ideas from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Discover inspirational design ideas for home and outdoors that celebrate the best of the holiday season at Bachman's Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The Home Tour runs through Dec. 11 at the Bachman's Lyndale store. The tour is open 7 days a week. Tickets...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
fox9.com
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Port Authority hears updates on downtown projects
Many projects in the downtown Red Wing area are in the works and moving forward. The Port Authority received some updates about projects that are moving forward during their recent meeting. During the meeting, Community Development Director Kyle Klatt provided the board with updates on current projects moving forward. Associated...
