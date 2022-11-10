ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

southsidepride.com

Happy days are here again!

Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
millcitytimes.com

Cynthia Froid Group Announces 2022 People Serving People Holiday Toy Drive

Cynthia Froid Group, 709 S 2nd Street, will again sponsor their Annual Holiday Toy Drive for People Serving People to help ensure kids at the Minneapolis shelter have a wonderful holiday season. In addition to dropping off items at Cindy's office, you can also shop People Serving People’s Target Holiday Wishlist and Amazon Holiday Wishlist. Your online purchase can be shipped directly to People Serving People, or you can personally deliver items to their shelter at 614 3rd Street S. This donation drive will last until Friday, December 16th.
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
KARE 11

Cat burgled: 2 kittens reportedly stolen from metro PetSmart locations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two kittens that were up for adoption at two separate Twin Cities PetSmart locations have been reported stolen. A spokesperson from Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue service that partners with PetSmart's adoption centers, says a kitten was taken from its kennel at the store's Eden Prairie location on the afternoon of Nov. 6.
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
CBS Minnesota

Local organization diverts food from landfill to give to families in need

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a family of four in Minnesota could save $1,200 a year by reducing their wasted food. At the same time, one in 12 households in Minnesota experiences food insecurity that could be alleviated by something called "food rescue."Five days a week, Carl Bartell from Second Harvest pulls in and loads up at a Cub Foods in Lakeville. It's a food rescue mission in action, to keep the stuff out of the landfill. He goes to multiple locations a day to stores like Cubs, Sam's Clubs, Costco, and Lunds and Byerly's."Each day it's a...
millcitytimes.com

Small Business Spotlight: Extempore

Our small business spotlights are usually restaurants or other hospitality businesses, but our neighborhoods are also home to many innovative high tech businesses. Extempore, a language assessment tool provider, is based in the Sheridan neighborhood. We talked to Carlos Seoane, Founder and CEO, about the products and services his company provides, and why the Sheridan neighborhood was a good fit as a business location.
CBS Minnesota

"The Grinch of Christmas": Critters already chewing away holiday lights

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- First it was pumpkins, now Christmas lights. Squirrels are getting in on holiday festivities and becoming quite the Grinch at some homes across the metro."We have three young girls and Christmas is everything. Christmas is family," James Rasmussen said.James Rasmussen's Shakopee home is sparking with lights. He hopes they will last him the full season, unlike last year when an owl cut the holiday spirit short, literally."All of the sudden they just started shutting off and I went out and looked and we had an owl that had clipped every one of them. I bet there was...
police1.com

One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
KARE 11

Christmas decor ideas from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Discover inspirational design ideas for home and outdoors that celebrate the best of the holiday season at Bachman's Holiday Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The Home Tour runs through Dec. 11 at the Bachman's Lyndale store. The tour is open 7 days a week. Tickets...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Kat Kountry 105

Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
fox9.com

Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Port Authority hears updates on downtown projects

Many projects in the downtown Red Wing area are in the works and moving forward. The Port Authority received some updates about projects that are moving forward during their recent meeting. During the meeting, Community Development Director Kyle Klatt provided the board with updates on current projects moving forward. Associated...
