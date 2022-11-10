Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his team have had a trying season as they move into their final two contests of 2022 against UMass and LSU. The Aggies started the year as the sixth ranked team in the nation but currently sit at 3-7 overall with a six game losing streak (the longest that the program has had since 1972). The team has incurred a wave of injuries as well as off the field issues but part of the drama extended onto the field last weekend against Auburn when starting slot Moose Muhammad III (30 receptions for 441 yards so far in 2022) was observed to be dressed out but not participating.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO