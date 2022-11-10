Read full article on original website
NFL Week 10 Results: Sweat with a big play on MNF
NFL Week 10 action is in the books. Below is a rundown of how former Florida State standouts performed:. The Washington Commanders knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, on Monday Night Football. The Commanders have no former Seminoles on their roster. The Eagles are loaded with five total former Seminoles...
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
Reaction To Unnecessary Roughness Call To End Game on MNF
Hear from Brandon Graham, Taylor Heinicke, and Nick Sirianni's reaction to the unnecessary roughness call to seal Monday Night Football.
A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Breaking: Adrian Martinez reportedly out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After coming out of Saturday night's game at Baylor with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, on Sunday night, sources have said Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks, potentially through the end of the regular season, with a lower leg injury.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 12
Washington's scintillating comeback win at No. 6 Oregon rattled the College Football Playoff picture Saturday night, and there's still plenty of moving and shaking that could happen prior to the release of Sunday's Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings. In our latest projection, several nationally-ranked teams went down Saturday, but other programs in the playoff hunt noticeably flexed their muscles, including Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Volunteers scored 66 points during a drubbing of Missouri, a style-points victory for Josh Heupel's team following last week's loss to Georgia.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Achane, Muhammad, other players' availability for UMass game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his team have had a trying season as they move into their final two contests of 2022 against UMass and LSU. The Aggies started the year as the sixth ranked team in the nation but currently sit at 3-7 overall with a six game losing streak (the longest that the program has had since 1972). The team has incurred a wave of injuries as well as off the field issues but part of the drama extended onto the field last weekend against Auburn when starting slot Moose Muhammad III (30 receptions for 441 yards so far in 2022) was observed to be dressed out but not participating.
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
247Sports
Dan Mullen reviews Bryce Young's performance in Alabama victory over Ole Miss
Bryce Young had a few heroics Saturday as Alabama beat Ole Miss, 30-24. Last year’s Heisman winner certainly showed why he is one of the best. He threw three touchdowns en route to the victory over the Rebels, something about which former Florida head coach Dan Mullen raved following the win.
WVU commits dominate in playoffs
The future of WVU Football was involved in playoff games all over the country this past weekend. Results - at least as far as the wins and losses go - were mixed, with Mountaineer commits going 7-4 in their playoff games. Their performances, though, were universally outstanding. On the winning...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
247Sports
