Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drops 1% as Fed warning on inflation boosts dollar
(Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Monday pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar, after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned markets that the central bank was not softening its fight against inflation. Spot gold was last down 0.8% at $1,756.89 per ounce, as of 1100 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
IDB says five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election of new president
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday. Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations...
kalkinemedia.com
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
kalkinemedia.com
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
kalkinemedia.com
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
kalkinemedia.com
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Assure Holdings Corp <IONM.O>: A loss of 6 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Assure Holdings Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -6 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -4 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -6 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -4 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $6.17. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $7.33 million from $8.55 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -6 cents per share implies a loss of 700.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 1 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.37 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 0.01 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:15 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy
LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday. Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among investors in...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
kalkinemedia.com
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
kalkinemedia.com
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Comments / 0