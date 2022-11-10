Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Finale Recap: Can an Immortal Meet Mortality?
The Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “The Thing Lay Still,” returns to Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) again at the long dining room table. The interview has picked up where they last left off, with Louis’ revelation that he and Claudia would attempt to kill Lestat. Louis lists the few ways vampires can be killed: starvation, fire, decapitation, and drinking the blood of the dead.
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Collider
‘Grey's Anatomy’: The 10 Saddest Deaths (That Weren’t Main Characters)
Grey’s Anatomy, one of the longest-running scripted prime-time television series in the United States, is on its 19th season so far and isn’t showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. Notorious for the brutal and unabashed ways it kills some of its most beloved characters, Grey’s Anatomy stands...
Collider
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
Collider
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
Collider
What ‘House of the Dragon’ Was Like for Someone Who Never Saw ‘Game of Thrones’
I didn’t originally plan to watch House of the Dragon. I hadn’t (and still haven’t) watched its predecessor, Game of Thrones, or read the books that either show was based on. This wasn’t because of any lack of interest — I’m a big fan of genre television and fantasy stories. But it had never quite made it to the top of the list, owing in part to not having the time to invest into it, but also to the knowledge that — at least according to the fans I’d heard from — the last season of Game of Thrones wasn’t very good. But as the first season of House of the Dragon began to release and reactions began to cross my timeline, I decided to give it a shot and see what all the hype was about.
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Collider
'My Policeman': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal. The film is expected...
Collider
Chris Hemsworth Takes on His Toughest Challenges Yet in New 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to test his physical, mental, and emotional abilities in a new teaser for Disney+ and National Geographic’s upcoming series, Limitless. Dropping onto the streaming service this Wednesday, November 16, the project will see the Marvel star pushing himself beyond his wildest imaginings in a series that will take a look at how humans can take the steps necessary to live longer and more fulfilling lives.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Review: Darker, More Twisted, and Maybe Even Better Than the Original
The sudden end of the long-standing Criminal Minds, which aired on CBS for 15 seasons, was devastating. With, in this writer’s opinion, the best team in the show’s history in the last few seasons — Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (AJ Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and fan-favorite Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — and no shortage of interesting stories and dynamics to explore, the end came far too soon for these beloved BAU profilers. Thankfully, the Paramount+ revival Criminal Minds: Evolution has picked things back up with most of the team, but don’t expect this to be the same show you left behind.
Collider
First ‘Yellowstone: 1923’ Trailer Introduces Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton
Paramount+ has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led show 1923, a prequel series to Taylor Sheridan's highly successful Yellowstone series. The brand-new 30-second teaser trailer opens on series lead Ford as Jacob Dutton as he saddles up a horse to work on the Yellowstone Ranch.
Collider
New ‘Disenchanted’ Footage Shows Amy Adams Solving Problems Through Song
This Friday, Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Enchanted, arrives on Disney+. As viewers await the return of Giselle and her friends and family, Disney has been sharing clips from the movie to keep up excitement. The newest clip offers some music to the ears (literally) and features Amy Adams as Giselle and Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan.
Collider
‘Game of Thrones': Jacob Anderson on a Possible Return to the Franchise in Jon Snow Spinoff
HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows to ever hit screens worldwide. While carefully mixing brilliant storytelling and the subtle act of getting fans addicted to characters – before killing them off – the show earned a massive following globally. When it finally wrapped with its eighth season, there were rumblings of multiple spinoffs, with the prequel series, House of the Dragon airing this year to much acclaim. However, one of the spinoff series yet to make its debut is one centered around Thrones favorite Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and Jacob Anderson who starred alongside Harrington as Grey Worm in service of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, has spoken about the possibility of appearing in the spinoff.
Collider
'Harakiri' 60 Years On: 10 Reasons Why It's The Best Samurai Movie Ever
Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.
Collider
‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Trailer Reveals the Complexities of Family
Gather around Elena Ferrante fans as we have news for you. The latest adaptation of the author’s work, The Lying Life of Adults has seen its first teaser trailer dropped by Netflix. The six-part limited series adaptation from the streamer will bring into focus, girlhood, and womanhood, with the backdrop of the city of Naples in the 1990s.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Breaks November Box Office Record with $180 Million Debut Weekend
Debuting bang in the middle of the projected range of $175 million and $185 million, Disney and Marvel’s superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has splashed down with a stellar $180 million opening weekend. While that falls short of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $187 million debut which is still the biggest of the year, and the first Black Panther’s $202 million opening weekend haul back in 2018, Wakanda Forever has broken the record for the biggest November debut, overtaking 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Collider
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
Collider
Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Is Dead in the Water According to Margot Robbie
Disney's female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film is bound for Davy Jones' locker. The franchise reboot, which was to have starred Margot Robbie, has been cancelled according to its almost-star. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie says that "We had an idea and we were developing it for a...
Collider
'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' Trailer Previews the Icon’s Glamorous Final Performance
Disney+ is inviting Elton John fans to walk down the yellow brick road one more time and through the gates of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to take in the legendary musician’s final concert. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the upcoming event, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, teasing the music, magic, and wonder that only the Rocket Man could deliver. Arriving on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving, the feature will make the perfect addition to your kitchen prep work.
Comments / 0