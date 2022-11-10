I didn’t originally plan to watch House of the Dragon. I hadn’t (and still haven’t) watched its predecessor, Game of Thrones, or read the books that either show was based on. This wasn’t because of any lack of interest — I’m a big fan of genre television and fantasy stories. But it had never quite made it to the top of the list, owing in part to not having the time to invest into it, but also to the knowledge that — at least according to the fans I’d heard from — the last season of Game of Thrones wasn’t very good. But as the first season of House of the Dragon began to release and reactions began to cross my timeline, I decided to give it a shot and see what all the hype was about.

20 HOURS AGO