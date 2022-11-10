Read full article on original website
Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure
(Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, mentioning communications networks, water supplies, heat and electricity. In a video address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region...
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria's Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA. Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce. Syrian state media posted...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Ethiopia combatants sign deal to start implementing truce
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month. Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi since...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
G20 summit opens in Bali with a plea for unity as Ukraine war tops agenda
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other...
Two more French citizens held in Iran - foreign minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Two more French citizens are being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday, a further sign of deteriorating ties between the two countries. France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Four dead in blast on busy central Istanbul avenue, cause unknown
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and witnesses. Ambulances rushed to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which police...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
UK, France seen striking migrant deal, Med states seek new rules
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and France are set to agree a deal possibly as soon as Monday to ramp up their joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday. The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and...
Slovenia elects first female president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze...
Bahrain votes as rights groups criticise 'repressive' climate
MANAMA (Reuters) -Bahrain voted on Saturday in parliamentary elections held in what environment rights groups described as "political repression" after the Gulf Arab state dissolved main opposition groups and quashed dissent. Turnout will be announced in the evening in the Sunni-ruled state, which crushed a 2011 anti-government uprising led largely...
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session. Yellen...
Some countries have objected to 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have objected to mentioning the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
