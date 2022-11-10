Another week, another allegation of bullying in the Tory party: and this time it’s justice secretary Dominic Raab’s turn to face accusations of bad behaviour. Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, has been accused of losing his temper and throwing food around the office, according to The Observer. Concerns over Raab’s behaviour towards officials were reportedly raised inside Whitehall during his time as Brexit secretary in 2018, with allegations of “unprofessional, even bullying, conduct of the minister towards his private office”. Dave Penman, chair of the FDA trade union, has today claimed that civil servants have reported...

