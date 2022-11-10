Read full article on original website
Voices: Dominic Raab, Gavin Williamson: Why are there so many bullying allegations in the Conservative Party?
Another week, another allegation of bullying in the Tory party: and this time it’s justice secretary Dominic Raab’s turn to face accusations of bad behaviour. Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, has been accused of losing his temper and throwing food around the office, according to The Observer. Concerns over Raab’s behaviour towards officials were reportedly raised inside Whitehall during his time as Brexit secretary in 2018, with allegations of “unprofessional, even bullying, conduct of the minister towards his private office”. Dave Penman, chair of the FDA trade union, has today claimed that civil servants have reported...
Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race
(Reuters) -Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
Op-Ed: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
If Mitch McConnell had picked Senate candidates for the midterms, without interference from Trump, Republicans would likely have picked up several seats.
IDB says five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election of new president
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday. Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations...
UK, France seen striking migrant deal, Med states seek new rules
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and France are set to agree a deal possibly as soon as Monday to ramp up their joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday. The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and...
UPDATE 6-Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the...
Trump begged Jared and Ivanka to join him for his campaign launch — but both refused, New York Post reports
Trump tried unsuccessfully to convince Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to join him on stage for an event, the NYPost reported.
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit
(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
Slovenia elects first female president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs debt limit action soon
(Reuters) - Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs.
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Zelenskiy: Russians destroyed Kherson infrastructure, Donetsk battles are 'hell'
(Reuters) -Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, adding that local authorities were starting to stabilise the city. But pro-Moscow forces are putting up a much stiffer fight elsewhere and Zelenskiy said the battles in the...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race
(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair...
