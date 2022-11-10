Read full article on original website
Related
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
westsidenewsny.com
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Hochul Awards $5 Million for Animal Shelter Improvements
A shot of the town of Boston Animal Control Department and EMS Services HQ in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded roughly $5 million in funding to humane societies and not-for-profit animal shelters across New York state for the purposes of renovations, expansions, or the construction of new projects.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
Nymag.com
New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime
In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead
A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit
Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
norwoodnews.org
NYS to Auction More than 1,300 Surplus Items from Decommissioned COVID-19 Care Facilities
New York State Office of General Services (OGS) commissioner, Jeanette Moy, announced on Sunday, Nov. 13, the State will sell more than 1,300 items of FEMA-supplied inventory from decommissioned COVID-19 alternate care facilities at two auctions taking place on consecutive days. The auctions will be held at the New York...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $5 Million Awarded to Support Animal Shelter Improvements
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $5 million has been awarded to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care. As the first in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption, including through an increased appropriation for the fifth round of the program in the Fiscal Year 2023 Enacted Budget.
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
Comments / 1