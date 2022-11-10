A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO