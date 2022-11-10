ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Awards $5 Million for Animal Shelter Improvements

A shot of the town of Boston Animal Control Department and EMS Services HQ in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded roughly $5 million in funding to humane societies and not-for-profit animal shelters across New York state for the purposes of renovations, expansions, or the construction of new projects.
101.5 WPDH

Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
Nymag.com

New Yorkers Rejected the Doom and Gloom About Crime

In the end, Kathy Hochul mounted a last-minute push, rallied the Democratic base, and attracted enough votes to become New York’s first elected woman governor — a victory so impressive that different factions of the party have already begun fighting over the political spoils. The Working Families Party,...
Shore News Network

Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead

A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-Visit

Snow days are still some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. When the snow starts falling, you have a couple of choices. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or binge-watch your favorite show. Or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In New York, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as this LED nighttime snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
CLYMER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $5 Million Awarded to Support Animal Shelter Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $5 million has been awarded to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. The funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care. As the first in the nation to fund capital projects for animal shelters, New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to securing safe housing and care for sheltered dogs and cats as they await adoption, including through an increased appropriation for the fifth round of the program in the Fiscal Year 2023 Enacted Budget.
thecity.nyc

Here's What Gov. Kathy Hochul's Win Could Mean for New York Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NEW YORK STATE

