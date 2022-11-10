Read full article on original website
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat
KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
Lakeway to submit annexation request for Bee Creek Road
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to annex a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits Nov. 7. (Community Impact file photo) Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore will submit an annexation request for a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits owned by Travis County. During a special City Council...
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
keranews.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
New Braunfels, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Turnovers, late FG lift New Braunfels past San Antonio Reagan in 6A DI bi-district playoffs
The New Braunfels Unicorns used several pivotal interceptions and a late field goal to beat San Antonio Reagan 17-13 in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
Texas Longhorns offense falls flat in 17-10 loss to TCU
No. 18 Texas had just 199 yards of total offense, and TCU shut down a potent Longhorns running game allowing 28 yards on the ground. Texas came into the game averaging 192 rushing yards per game. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, who came into the game leading the Big 12 Conference in rushing, ran for 29 yards on 12 carries.
KVUE
First freezes of the season for parts of Central Texas this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — From spring to winter just like that: our strong cold front pushed through Central Texas on Friday, and now parts of the KVUE area are looking ahead to the first freeze of the season. It will be a cool evening for anyone heading to DKR-Texas Memorial...
fox7austin.com
Stabbing at H-E-B leaves 2 people hurt
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police were called to the H-E-B on East Riverside and Pleasant Valley before 11 a.m. on November 12. Exact details of what happened have not been released but Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that two...
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping
When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
fox7austin.com
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
Texan who hit officer in head with skateboard during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
HOUSTON — A father and son from Texas pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2021. Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both from Blanco,...
