Austin, TX

KVUE

City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat

KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
keranews.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
High School Football PRO

New Braunfels, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Braunfels High School football team will have a game with Georgetown High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns offense falls flat in 17-10 loss to TCU

No. 18 Texas had just 199 yards of total offense, and TCU shut down a potent Longhorns running game allowing 28 yards on the ground. Texas came into the game averaging 192 rushing yards per game. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, who came into the game leading the Big 12 Conference in rushing, ran for 29 yards on 12 carries.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stabbing at H-E-B leaves 2 people hurt

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police were called to the H-E-B on East Riverside and Pleasant Valley before 11 a.m. on November 12. Exact details of what happened have not been released but Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that two...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

