Yardbarker

Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles

On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lolo Jones weighs in on Clemson RB Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle

Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed. Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023

The defense has terribly regressed. Its play-calling has been questionable at best. And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill. While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash. It...
BROWNS, IL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Are The Vikings Now The NFL’s Best Team?

The Minnesota Vikings put on a wonderful show for NFL fans on Sunday, defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime. With the win, some fans are calling the Vikings one of the best teams in the NFL. However, are they the best after getting that monumental win in Buffalo?. The Case...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead takes another step toward debut

It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. RELATED: Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy That said, an update from first-year ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements

The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Running back Eno Benjamin surprisingly released by Cardinals

Second-year Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has played a pretty big role for the disappointing team thus far this season. In fact, he took over RB1 duties when James Conner missed three games to injury earlier in the campaign. That’s why Monday’s news has to be considered a pretty...
Yardbarker

Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M

Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
