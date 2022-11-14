Submit Your Business for Small Business Saturday on Mo'Kelly!

Photo: KFI AM 640

Small Business Saturday returns on November 26th and The Mo'Kelly Show wants to put the spotlight on YOUR small business!

Submit your contact information in the Google Form below along with any special Mo'Kelly or KFI Holiday Deals you might want to offer customers.

Fill out the name of your business, what you do/offer, and where you're located and Mo will give your business a special shoutout on his show Saturday, November 26th, 2022!

Loading…