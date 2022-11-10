Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Trailer Bridge in preliminary stage of North Jacksonville project
Trailer Bridge Inc. is exploring development of a 121,875-square-foot industrial warehouse on 9.21 acres along New Berlin Road next to the company’s property in North Jacksonville. The Jacksonville-based logistics company said it is in the “very” preliminary stages of the project. “At this time there is nothing...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
residentnews.net
Local Nonprofit City Ambassadors tour the USS ORLECK
A group of leaders from the Jacksonville Commodores League climbed aboard the USS Orleck on a recent trip to visit the warship. The members serve the City of Jacksonville as ambassadors helping to promote the economic and recreational assets of the St Johns River. The passion for boating combined with...
Action News Jax
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
fernandinaobserver.com
Major Commerce Park Planned for Wildlight Development
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate (PIRE) has announced the development of a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial complex within the Wildlight mixed-use, master planned community in Nassau County. The Wildlight Commerce Park will be constructed over the next 10 years as one part of the economic growth component of Wildlight’s master plan. The...
residentnews.net
Feeding Northeast Florida hosts annual Empty Bowls luncheon
Handmade bowls of varying shapes, sizes, colors and designs filled two long rows of tables for guests to choose from at Feeding Northeast Florida’s annual Empty Bowls event. “[Empty Bowls] is an incredible opportunity, number one, as a relatively young food bank, to be able to expose people to the work that we do, expose people to the problem that exists and continues to exist post-COVID for people who just simply can’t make a paycheck stretch far enough to cover those expenses,” said Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO Susan King before the luncheon began. “We are just grateful to everybody who’s here, to the sponsors who have come out to support the event.”
Action News Jax
3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo to take place this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo will take place. This cultural event is honoring Puerto Rican veterans of war in addition to folklore, music, exhibits, interactive displays, history and culture. [DOWNLOAD:...
Action News Jax
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
Action News Jax
Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
Action News Jax
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Action News Jax
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
Jacksonville Beach mayor says they lost 50% of dunes since Nicole, Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach fared well through Nicole; however the dunes have now taken back-to-back beatings by tropical storms. They’re in rough shape. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman says between the back-to-back storms, their local beach expert says they lost 50% of the dunes but they did their job.
News4Jax.com
Teenager found shot near park in downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found shot Sunday on W. Monroe St near James Weldon Johnson Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Patrol officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. where they found the teenager had been shot in her lower body, according to officials.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race
LeAnna Cumber, Donna Deegan and others have ground to make up. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis expanded his fundraising advantage last month in the 2023 mayoral race. The bulk of Davis’ October fundraising went to his campaign account. He raised $134,450 in hard money, pushing the account over...
Free tree giveaway, paper shred event held at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report) Greenscape and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful together will host a tree giveaway and a paper collection event Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot E at TIAA Bank Field. This...
Action News Jax
Annual Harvest Helpings initiative to take place at food bank’s eight county service areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on Nov. 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. Above all, giving thanks and giving back is what the holiday is all about. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, the Harvest Helpings Initiative will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pattillo proposes Wildlight industrial park in Nassau County
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, the largest industrial property developer in Northeast Florida based on market research, intends to expand into Wildlight in Nassau County. Pattillo, based in Atlanta, applied to Nassau County to develop three buildings totaling 253,500 square feet on 36.9 acres at Florida 200 and Old Yulee Road in Wildlight.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $12 Million, This Extraordinary Florida Oceanfront Home in Fernandina Beach Comes with Spectacular Views of The Atlantic Ocean
27 Ocean Club Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 27 Ocean Club Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an extraordinary oceanfront home is located on Ocean Club Drive, one of the most prestigious streets in NE Florida capturing spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 27 Ocean Club Drive, please contact James Miller (Phone: 904-557-5720) & David Miller (Phone: 904-206-0525) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mobro Marine office and crane workshop
The project: Design-build a 12,626-square-foot Class A office and 27,501-square-foot crane workshop. Architect: Ebert Norman Brady (ENB) Architects, Jacksonville. Contractor: Carlton Construction, Inc., Green Cove Springs. Mobro Marine makes changes with eye on the future. You have to look up to take in the fleet of cranes at Mobro Marine...
Comments / 0