Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO