FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: C-USA action tips off this week at the Murphy Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2022-23 Conference USA season tips off this week, with your Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders facing off against Rice this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Murphy Center. Both teams enter the C-USA opener 1-1, with home wins and road losses to start the year. The...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders ride Peasant past Charlotte in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee's special teams and run game powered the Blue Raiders in cold weather on Saturday, blocking two kicks and scoring three touchdowns between them in a 24-14 win over Charlotte at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Decorian Patterson gave MTSU (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) a spark early,...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Goes Toe-to-Toe with No. 21 Rice on Senior Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn - The Middle Tennessee volleyball team beat the No. 21 Rice Owls on the block but came up short in the end. The Senior Day match was played Saturday, November 12 at Alumni Memorial Gym. The Blue Raiders (15-13, 4-10 C-USA) dropped their regular-season finale with the No....
goblueraiders.com
Comeback attempt comes up short at Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Middle Tennessee cut what had been a 19-point deficit to four in the final minute, but Winthrop held on for a 76-68 win in its homecoming game Saturday. Camryn Weston scored 11 of his team-leading 14 points in the second half to lead the comeback attempt.
