KFVS12
Drone12: West Mary St. bridge and sidewalk improvements project in Jackson, Mo.
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KFVS12
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
KFVS12
Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo.
Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. You may see more deer out and about this weekend. That's because it's the opening of the firearms deer season in Missouri. Veterans Day in the Heartland. Updated: Nov. 11,...
KFVS12
Chaffee Drive Inn holds craft show to support small businesses
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive Inn on November 12. Vendors were lined up around the parking lot with lots of crafts, homemade items and much more. Chuck Stratton...
KFVS12
First Alert: Sunny, chilly Sunday with mostly clear evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Low clouds finally started to clear out from northwest to southeast early this morning, which will allow for a nicer but still unusually chilly Sunday. After a very cold morning (especially in those areas with snow on the ground) today will end up as mostly...
KFVS12
St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning. The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.
KFVS12
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
KFVS12
Saxony Lutheran Soccer team advances to Final 4
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Soccer team defeated Principia 1-0 on November 12 in the Class 2 Quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four. The Crusaders will now play in the Semifinals Friday in Fenton, Mo. Also, the Notre Dame Soccer lost to Webster Groves in the...
