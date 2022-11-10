ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KOLR10 News

Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it. The right […]
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3

Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022

(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone County presiding commissioner-elect Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) will be Boone County’s next presiding commissioner. Mr. Kendrick defeated businesswoman Connie Leipard by about 8,000 votes in Tuesday’s election. It was a clean campaign. Kendrick joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that Connie is a good person who ran for the right reasons. He’s looking forward to serving as presiding commissioner, emphasizing the importance of listening, bipartisanship and cooperation on major projects like the I-70 Rocheport bridge west of Columbia:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
