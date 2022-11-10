(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle

Read full article on original website
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it. The right […]
Laclede Record
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022
(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future. The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow...
ELECTION UPDATES: Senate race results begin coming in; Republicans make gains in southeastern states, Democrats take handful of northeastern states and Illinois
Check back for updates about races in Missouri and nationally. The post ELECTION UPDATES: Senate race results begin coming in; Republicans make gains in southeastern states, Democrats take handful of northeastern states and Illinois appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schmitt vs Busch-Valentine: Real-time Missouri US Senate election results
O’FALLON, Mo. — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past...
(AUDIO): Boone County presiding commissioner-elect Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) will be Boone County’s next presiding commissioner. Mr. Kendrick defeated businesswoman Connie Leipard by about 8,000 votes in Tuesday’s election. It was a clean campaign. Kendrick joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that Connie is a good person who ran for the right reasons. He’s looking forward to serving as presiding commissioner, emphasizing the importance of listening, bipartisanship and cooperation on major projects like the I-70 Rocheport bridge west of Columbia:
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
