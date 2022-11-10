Read full article on original website
WRAL
Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
WRAL
Woman killed at bonfire party at Halifax horse ranch, people tried to smuggle 27 guns into event
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party. At least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Halifax County.
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree blocks part of Glenwood Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh on Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night. Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane. The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north...
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
Witness recalls chaos at Enfield party when gunfire erupted killing 1, injuring 6 others
The violence at a weekend party in Enfield marks the 21st mass shooting in North Carolina this year
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
WITN
Phillip's First Alert 1113
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is found...
Multiple people injured in reported fight, stabbing near downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported fight and stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a fight in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave., near West Jones Street, where they found multiple people with stab wounds.
cbs17
Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Issiah Ross will officially be tried as an adult for the murders of two Orange County teens starting Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman told CBS 17 Monday night. Officials say Ross, 17, is the prime suspect in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18,...
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
Youth taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartments, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was injured in the first of two shootings at Raleigh apartment complexes Friday, police said. The first shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 1611 Thoroughbred Lane at the Walnut Ridge Apartments, according to the Raleigh Police Department. A male youth was...
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
cbs17
Police say 3 people spent counterfeit money at Roanoke Rapids store; investigation underway
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.
15-year-old suspected gunman in NC shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
