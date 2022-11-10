Read full article on original website
Related
Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday his concerns about trade “blockages,” but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the $13 billion barriers to Australian exports would be lifted. The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics. Since the center-left Labor Party came to power in May after nine years of conservative rule, Albanese has been calling for China to lift a series of official and unofficial barriers to Australian exports including beef, wine, seafood, wood and coal that cost $13 billion a year.
Insolvencies jump as economy weakened and inflation soared – business live
There were 1,948 company insolvencies in England and Wales last month, as firms were hit by stormy financial conditions
Observer
The FTX Bankruptcy Is Crypto’s Worst Scandal Ever
This story was originally published in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. On January 1, 2022, if you had asked anyone in the crypto world what the most earth-shattering event this year would be, the most likely answer would have been how long the crypto winter would last, or perhaps the Ethereum merge, which simultaneously was a big deal yet so far has changed very little.
Observer
Disney’s Cost Cutting Will Likely Include Layoffs
The Walt Disney Company will be instituting cost-cutting measures which will likely include layoffs, CEO Bob Chapek announced in a company memo Nov. 11, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company will pause nonessential travel and freeze hiring for all but necessary positions. Media and technology companies dependent on advertising...
Sam Bankman-Fried was hailed as a crypto wonder child. What happened?
Last Tuesday, FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, closed withdrawals, blaming “severe liquidity problems”. By Friday, FTX had filed for bankruptcy. After a stupendously profitable asset bubble in 2021, the cryptocurrency industry suffered harsh reversals in 2022. A string of high-profile collapses – Terra-Luna, Three Arrows...
The world's biggest ad buyer says advertising on Twitter is 'high-risk' amid surging fake accounts and hate speech
GroupM has named Twitter advertising "high-risk" after Yoel Roth, the head of safety and trust resigned last week.
Jeremy Hunt ‘lining up new 40% windfall tax on electricity generators’
Jeremy Hunt is reportedly preparing to hit electricity generation companies with a 40% windfall tax on their “excess returns” as he attempts to fund measures to ease the cost of living crisis. The chancellor is considering a levy on the extra profits made by generators above a certain...
Observer
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Bought an Advertising Package from Elon Musk’s Twitter
Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a spacecraft engineering company, bought an advertising package on Twitter, which Musk also owns, Reuters reported. It will promote SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink. Since Musk took over, Twitter has lost major advertisers including General Motors, United Airlines and Pfizer. Musk claimed the SpaceX purchase...
Comments / 0