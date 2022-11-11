Former Green Beret with Pocatello ties enjoys acting career after military service

Former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant Jeff Bosley says he’ll never forget attending a ramp ceremony for a fallen comrade while serving in Iraq.

He and his fellow berets were decked out in all black, gun trucks were stationed at the ready and they had figured out who was responsible.

“We were partnering with the Army and there was this private conducting overwatch from a building rooftop when sadly he got taken down,” Bosley said. “We actually were able to obtain enough intelligence to backtrack and find out what happened and who the bad guys were. The moment I’ll never forget is we were all in our gear in our blacked-out gun trucks and we actually went to the tarmac to see his remains loaded onto a plane to head back to the United States.”

He continued, “Everyone else was in their best uniforms and doing the very formal parade practices and there we were in our gun trucks ready to go make things right. It wasn’t geopolitically driven, it was just a bad guy who did a thing to a good guy and some other good guys were going to make it better.”

Bosley served one active tour of duty in Iraq between 2006 and 2013 before an injury prevented him from re-enlisting. Bosley was born in Colorado but grew up in Pocatello. He first attended college and ended up enlisting in the military once he realized the academic route wasn’t quite working out for him.

“It wasn’t until kind of beating that college horse to near death where I said, ‘You know, I’m getting a little old, I’m not the 18-year-old recruit anymore. I better do this before it’s too late,’” Bosley said. “And I knew I always wanted to go into the Special Forces. I remember G.I. Joe was technically an army Green Beret, Rambo was a Green Beret and this was before every movie and TV show had saturated our screens with Navy SEALs. Obviously, I did my adult due diligence before I made the choice but I knew the thing that drew me to the Army Special Forces was what I perceived as their operational diversity.”

Green Berets could do the all of the nitty-gritty work that comes with being a SEAL, but what separated the two was the psychological aspect of the Special Forces, said Bosley, adding it was the missions that involved “winning the hearts and minds” of tribal leaders in Iraq to gain intelligence and allies that was appealing.

“For me as the medical guy, I would go in and help some senior leader of some tribe by pulling the tooth for some sick kid and all of the sudden we have an ally,” Bosley said. “That’s another level of combat that was very fascinating to me because it was very much a mind and body profession when it came to the Army Special Forces.”

But first, Bosley had to complete over a year of specialized training. By the end, he could administer anesthesia in the field and, if necessary, complete an amputation.

“As an Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant, my training was 59 weeks long and that’s just the medical portion,” Bosley said. “People think I’m exaggerating, but the 18 Delta Green Berets come out of training able to perform surgery, anesthesia, amputation, we can deliver babies, we can deliver a cow’s calf and even do dental work. We actually traveled with microscopes so we could identify an infection on a teammate’s leg and know what antibiotics to prescribe in the field. We’re basically running hospitals.”

Bosley served in a small village in Iraq where the closest major city, Baghdad, was about a three hour drive away. They were stationed in a former Air Force officer compound that had been retrofitted to fit the needs of the Special Forces.

“The textbook Green Beret had to alter the War on Terror and we had a certain umbrella of responsibilities,” he said. “The cliche of ‘kicking in doors and chasing bad guys’ was very much a theme for us as far as the nightly operations that we went on. But we still had the winning hearts and minds missions where we would go into towns trying to do good things for the tribal leaders with the alternate goal of also getting intelligence — finding out who the local bad guys were and who’s building IEDs and setting them up on our conventional forces.”

For Bosley, the transition from military service to civilian life was one he described as being less jarring than what others have experienced. He was already a little more mature when he enlisted after attending a few years of college. Ironically enough, it wasn’t enough for Bosley to serve in the same roles as G.I Joe and Rambo in real life, he wanted to do it on the movie screen, too.

After his time in the military, Bosley became a Hollywood actor. He has appeared on shows such as CBS’s “SEAL Team,” as a DEA agent in the SHOWTIME series “Ray Donovan” and, among other military-style acting roles, had his physical appearance applied to the video game character Tavo “Nomad” Rojas from Treyarch’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” which released in 2018.

“I chose to make my transition a little jarring by going off to play Hollywood actor, which is pretty much the antithesis of being an Army Green Beret,” he said. “I went from a world where I controlled my fate and destiny, where there was blind loyalty and life-and-death support, literally, to a world where basically I had no control, no say in my career and not nearly as much blind, patriotic and selfless loyalty.”

Bosley is currently working on voicing an audiobook for a novel written by a fellow Green Beret. He has also recently auditioned for two roles that he can’t divulge any details about but is hopeful to land the parts.

His biggest piece of advice for any person considering joining the military: Do it.

“You’ll regret it if you don’t,” Bosley said. “The fears, the potential regrets, or even the costs are far outweighed by the benefits that you get out of it.”