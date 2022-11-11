ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Former Green Beret with Pocatello ties enjoys acting career after military service

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ej2lR_0j6SnhqL00

Former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant Jeff Bosley says he’ll never forget attending a ramp ceremony for a fallen comrade while serving in Iraq.

He and his fellow berets were decked out in all black, gun trucks were stationed at the ready and they had figured out who was responsible.

“We were partnering with the Army and there was this private conducting overwatch from a building rooftop when sadly he got taken down,” Bosley said. “We actually were able to obtain enough intelligence to backtrack and find out what happened and who the bad guys were. The moment I’ll never forget is we were all in our gear in our blacked-out gun trucks and we actually went to the tarmac to see his remains loaded onto a plane to head back to the United States.”

He continued, “Everyone else was in their best uniforms and doing the very formal parade practices and there we were in our gun trucks ready to go make things right. It wasn’t geopolitically driven, it was just a bad guy who did a thing to a good guy and some other good guys were going to make it better.”

Bosley served one active tour of duty in Iraq between 2006 and 2013 before an injury prevented him from re-enlisting. Bosley was born in Colorado but grew up in Pocatello. He first attended college and ended up enlisting in the military once he realized the academic route wasn’t quite working out for him.

“It wasn’t until kind of beating that college horse to near death where I said, ‘You know, I’m getting a little old, I’m not the 18-year-old recruit anymore. I better do this before it’s too late,’” Bosley said. “And I knew I always wanted to go into the Special Forces. I remember G.I. Joe was technically an army Green Beret, Rambo was a Green Beret and this was before every movie and TV show had saturated our screens with Navy SEALs. Obviously, I did my adult due diligence before I made the choice but I knew the thing that drew me to the Army Special Forces was what I perceived as their operational diversity.”

Green Berets could do the all of the nitty-gritty work that comes with being a SEAL, but what separated the two was the psychological aspect of the Special Forces, said Bosley, adding it was the missions that involved “winning the hearts and minds” of tribal leaders in Iraq to gain intelligence and allies that was appealing.

“For me as the medical guy, I would go in and help some senior leader of some tribe by pulling the tooth for some sick kid and all of the sudden we have an ally,” Bosley said. “That’s another level of combat that was very fascinating to me because it was very much a mind and body profession when it came to the Army Special Forces.”

But first, Bosley had to complete over a year of specialized training. By the end, he could administer anesthesia in the field and, if necessary, complete an amputation.

“As an Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant, my training was 59 weeks long and that’s just the medical portion,” Bosley said. “People think I’m exaggerating, but the 18 Delta Green Berets come out of training able to perform surgery, anesthesia, amputation, we can deliver babies, we can deliver a cow’s calf and even do dental work. We actually traveled with microscopes so we could identify an infection on a teammate’s leg and know what antibiotics to prescribe in the field. We’re basically running hospitals.”

Bosley served in a small village in Iraq where the closest major city, Baghdad, was about a three hour drive away. They were stationed in a former Air Force officer compound that had been retrofitted to fit the needs of the Special Forces.

“The textbook Green Beret had to alter the War on Terror and we had a certain umbrella of responsibilities,” he said. “The cliche of ‘kicking in doors and chasing bad guys’ was very much a theme for us as far as the nightly operations that we went on. But we still had the winning hearts and minds missions where we would go into towns trying to do good things for the tribal leaders with the alternate goal of also getting intelligence — finding out who the local bad guys were and who’s building IEDs and setting them up on our conventional forces.”

For Bosley, the transition from military service to civilian life was one he described as being less jarring than what others have experienced. He was already a little more mature when he enlisted after attending a few years of college. Ironically enough, it wasn’t enough for Bosley to serve in the same roles as G.I Joe and Rambo in real life, he wanted to do it on the movie screen, too.

After his time in the military, Bosley became a Hollywood actor. He has appeared on shows such as CBS’s “SEAL Team,” as a DEA agent in the SHOWTIME series “Ray Donovan” and, among other military-style acting roles, had his physical appearance applied to the video game character Tavo “Nomad” Rojas from Treyarch’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” which released in 2018.

“I chose to make my transition a little jarring by going off to play Hollywood actor, which is pretty much the antithesis of being an Army Green Beret,” he said. “I went from a world where I controlled my fate and destiny, where there was blind loyalty and life-and-death support, literally, to a world where basically I had no control, no say in my career and not nearly as much blind, patriotic and selfless loyalty.”

Bosley is currently working on voicing an audiobook for a novel written by a fellow Green Beret. He has also recently auditioned for two roles that he can’t divulge any details about but is hopeful to land the parts.

His biggest piece of advice for any person considering joining the military: Do it.

“You’ll regret it if you don’t,” Bosley said. “The fears, the potential regrets, or even the costs are far outweighed by the benefits that you get out of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

James McCoy transitions long military service into successful career as police officer

Former Pocatello Police Deputy Chief James McCoy, who retired in August, says joining the Army definitely helped prepare him for a successful career in law enforcement. “Serving in the military, especially in the Military Police Corps, instills a lot of not only discipline, but also the ability to think and understand complex situations and to analyze on the go,” McCoy said. McCoy joined the U.S. Army in 1978 while in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Lance Kolbet reflects on Navy service

On a late summer night 33 years ago, 19-year-old Lance Kolbet of Pocatello stood atop the conning tower of the USS Henry M. Jackson with his only companions being his lookout partner and a set of binoculars. It was a full-moon midnight, and the pair had been sent up the tower on watch duty as the submarine carved just beneath the water off the Coast of Mexico. Though they were scouting for ships, they saw two things that night that to this day still positively...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Army veteran Miguel Dominic stands watch over Veterans Memorial Building's history

POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans. "Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Army veteran Miguel Dominic urges people to attend Saturday's Veterans Day Parade

POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans. "Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years

Every November 11 we honor those men and women who have served our country and protected the rights and freedoms we enjoy here at home. After 80 years Pocatello's Veteran's Day Parade made a triumphant return Saturday. The post Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU to hold suicide intervention training in Pocatello this week

POCATELLO — The Institute of Rural Health at Idaho State University will hold an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, suicide prevention training on Thursday and Friday. Laurie Brenchley, grant project coordinator and ASIST trainer, said the training, which is part of the Gem State AmeriCorps program, is a workshop-style training that is aimed at members of caregiving groups, but everyone in the community is welcome. "We find that...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Still glad to live in Bannock County

Although not all of the contenders for political office for whom I voted won, I’m grateful that the majority of voters agreed with me that James Ruchti and Nate Roberts belong in Boise representing our area. Kudos to them for races well run, and thanks to everyone else who voted for them!!
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort

IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he’d be responsible for saving someone’s life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John’s Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened around 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. A “Good Samaritan,” which EastIdahoNews.com learned was Entze, swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bull elk killed and left to waste near American Falls

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in Southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of a 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted. If anyone has any information regarding this case or any other wildlife violation, please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

MEC to host American Cornhole Organization competition this weekend, sees success as a venue

POCATELLO — This weekend inside the Mountain View Event Center, bean bags will fly as participants from both the community and out of state compete in the American Cornhole Organization Major. The tournament, which is free for the public to watch, is still open for registration for those interested in the chance to win some prize money and begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continues throughout Saturday. “We welcome any...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Solar farms in three states cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction contractor. In each case, the government alleged companies failed to take steps to control runoff water. In Alabama and Idaho, sediment from construction sites got into nearby waterways, the government...
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho State Journal

McCammon woman finds success with her McNeEats food truck

You know what they say when you have a dream: You’d go to the end of the world to achieve it. There’s no better person to show that drive than Rosemarie McNee. For McNee, turning her dream into a reality meant road tripping across the country to Pennsylvania with her sister to buy a log cabin trailer, which she DIY’d and turned into a food truck business now known as McNeEats. Prior to revamping the log cabin trailer, McNee had been in the restaurant industry...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

We’re looking to move and sell our home in a few months. Should we be worried about a market crash?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy