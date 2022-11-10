ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
accesswdun.com

Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident

Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3

A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia

Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard,...
CORNELIA, GA
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. officials: One person dead after traffic-related incident

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s office says a 52-year-old-woman died Saturday morning from injuries sustained during a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials say the incident occurred on SC-130 (Rochester Highway), near Waterford Farm Lane at around 6:15 this morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in Oconee County crash, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis

Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
GAINESVILLE, GA

