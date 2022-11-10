Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
Pair of K9s injured after crash with tractor-trailer in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia K9s are recovering after they were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and his K9s Bella and Timo suffered minor injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
accesswdun.com
Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident
Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
accesswdun.com
Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman sleeping in Pilot Park arrested on drug charges; suicide threat and slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Warrant Attempt –...
accesswdun.com
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Multiple vehicles entered on E. Church Street; Stolen airpods; Domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
accesswdun.com
Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
Woman accused of stabbing another person in neck in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County woman is accused of stabbing another person in the neck Sunday night.
wrwh.com
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard,...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials: One person dead after traffic-related incident
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s office says a 52-year-old-woman died Saturday morning from injuries sustained during a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials say the incident occurred on SC-130 (Rochester Highway), near Waterford Farm Lane at around 6:15 this morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee (Cherokee, GA)
According to the Leesburg Police and Fire Department and the Cherokee County Rescue Squad, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Cherokee. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the Dollar General Store with Floyd EMS.
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Metro police say fentanyl overdoses have taken a sharp rise over the last several months
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in Oconee County crash, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis
Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Comments / 0