White County, GA

accesswdun.com

Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident

Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman

A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man arrested on elder abuse charges

A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation

A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting, motive still under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified a man accused of a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near Duluth Highway at Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police said officers found a man, 18-year-old Donoven Jones from Powder Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident

(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.
CLEVELAND, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

October was a busy for law enforcement

October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3

A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County

A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured

A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Human Skeletal Remains Found On Duncan Bridge Road

(Cleveland)- White County Sheriff Rick Kelley revealed Wednesday that human skeletal. remains were found on Duncan Bridge Road. Kelley said the shocking discovery was made Tuesday by a property owner on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Georgia 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The sheriff’s office asked the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

