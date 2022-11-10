Read full article on original website
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Hall Co. Deputy, two K9 officers injured in Friday accident
Charges are pending after a Kentucky man allegedly rear-ended a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Friday morning, injuring a Sheriff's Deputy and two K9 officers. The Georgia State Patrol says the collision happened around 10:25 a.m. on Browns Bridge Road, and involved a tractor-trailer trailing behind a Hall County-owned F-150 pickup truck.
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder
Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
Gainesville man arrested for exploitation of elderly Hall County woman
A Gainesville man was arrested Monday for a list of alleged crimes, including charges related to the exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation
A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
Man charged in deadly Gwinnett shooting, motive still under investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified a man accused of a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near Duluth Highway at Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police said officers found a man, 18-year-old Donoven Jones from Powder Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident
(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.
Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.
October was a busy for law enforcement
October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County
A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured
A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
