(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO