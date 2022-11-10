Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Cheesy Pull-Apart Broccoli with Cheddar
Combine mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Fold in white Cheddar and yellow Cheddar until combined. Using your fingers, spread the cheese mixture on top of the broccoli and fill in the areas between the florets. Broil until melted and golden on top, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve immediately.
EatingWell
Nacho Cauliflower Casserole
Position rack in bottom of oven; preheat to 425°F. Arrange cauliflower, onion, bell pepper and poblano on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with taco seasoning and salt; toss to coat. Spread into an even layer. Roast, stirring once, until the vegetables are browned and crispy around the edges, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven.
