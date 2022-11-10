Cameron Jordan, Marcus Maye added to updated Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers

The New Orleans Saints released a projected injury report yesterday after an off day for the short week of practice. The projections were mostly true, but saw defensive end Cameron Jordan and Marcus Maye added to the report after Thursday’s practice. Jordan was listed as a limited participant while resting, but Maye was fully absent from the practice due to an abdomen injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker Malik Reed (personal) and defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (rest) to the injury report, though neither of them are dealing with any injuries. Here is the full Week 10 Saints-Steelers injury report: