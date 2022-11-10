The Indianapolis Colts and UnitedHealthcare have created "Gear Up" to expand health & wellness offerings for both boys' and girls' high school sports across the state of Indiana. Throughout the Colts season, ten different high schools are randomly awarded $5,000 to go towards their athletic department. These funds can be used for equipment, uniforms, and other items to advance the health and safety of all sports, and promote healthy living. Fans enter to win a gameday experience (tickets, parking pass, autographed item), and nominate their favorite Indiana high school to be selected as the winner of the $5,000 grant for their athletic department.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO