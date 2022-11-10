Read full article on original website
1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC
TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...
What to Watch: Tulsa King, Rogue Heroes, Dead to me
This is an incredibly busy (and fruitful) week. YELLOWSTONE RETURNS! And with it comes a new show in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King. There’s a terrific series called Rogue Heroes premiering, Elite returns on Netflix along with Dead to Me, and a little bit of horror called 1899 (NOT associated with Yellowstone prequels).
Andor: First Two Episodes to Air on ABC, FX, Freeform, & Hulu
Cassian Andor is leaving Disney+ behind temporarily. Disney revealed Monday that the first two episodes would expand to other outlets. ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu will be the lucky places to catch up with the Star Wars Rogue One prequel. Here is the rollout plan:. Wednesday, November 23: 9-10:30 pm...
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives Star, Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Leads Tributes
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that John Aniston died Friday. Aniston, best known for playing Days of Our Lives' Victor Kiriakis, was 89. Jennifer Aniston, John's daughter, revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning. “You were one of the most beautiful humans...
Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 7
On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 7, the youngster took refuge in Quagmire's suitcase. When he touched down in Paris, Quagmire had to make a decision. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois went to Vermontm where Lois was intent on breaking Bonnie's Instagram "like" record. Brian was left to look after Chris...
Christina Applegate made a powerful statement with 'FU MS' manicure in first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 Review: Family
Well, that's one way to set up the series finale. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 burst at the seams with great character moments, twists and turns, and, most importantly, zombies. One of the more prominent criticisms of the series over the last few years is that it was...
CBS Midseason Schedule: True Lies Sets Premiere Date, The Equalizer MIA
CBS has announced its plans for early 2023, becoming the fourth broadcast network to unveil its midseason schedule. The network has two new shows on its schedule. They are Lingo (a game show) and True Lies (a reboot). Lingo is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show.
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Bee Emergency!
Bee stings are seriously no joke. Whether you're allergic or not, a series of stings can quickly become a very deadly situation. And the 118 finds that out in this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 8, which sees them dealing with a young knight whose fallen victim to a bee attack.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 Review: Glory of the Sea
Maybe the OSP should be more focused like Rear Admiral Gordon. The naval officer at the heart of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 didn't let day-to-day concerns stand in the way of a good obsession. This time out, viewers got an adventure essentially free from the team's piddly...
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Spousal Privilege
That was some cliffhanger, and it will alter many relationships. Relationships were at the heart of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8. It was enjoyable to take a break from Robert and his intimidating presence and focus on the aftermath and how it affected certain relationships. Right away, Thony...
Ramona Singer Confirms Exit from The Real Housewives Franchise
One of the most memorable names from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is saying goodbye. Ramona Singer, who appeared in 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York, has revealed she is done with the reality series. “I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Thing Lay Still
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 was far and away one of the best pilots of the television series. A visceral look at this updated version of Anne Rice's masterpiece, the series started strong and with near-universal acclaim for a good reason. It's genuinely that good. The season...
The Walking Dead Series Finale Photos Tease Judith's Fate, The Final Battle, and More!
The end is here, The Walking Dead fanatics. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 brings the main series to an end after 12 seasons. Airing Thursday, November 20 at 9 p.m. on AMC, the finale attempts to wrap up loose ends and prepare fans for the next stage of The Walking Dead universe.
Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome Talks Season 4, Strange New Worlds Crossover, and Has a Message For the Haters
It's been a relatively quiet couple of weeks on the comedic galactic frontier since Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 brought a truly spectacular season to a close with a hugely satisfying underdog victory. The final battle saw the prodigal ensign, Becket Mariner, unite Starfleet's workhorse California-class ships...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Conquer or Die
A shocking opening sequence set the stage for Camille's perilous rise to power. On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2, Genevieve de Merteuil checked out of the narrative but left a looming shadow over everyone's future. Genevieve's departure will likely be a polarizing event, but we must see how it...
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-07-22: Two Big Anniversaries and a Break-Up
Days of Our Lives turned 57, and Doug and Julie celebrated the anniversary with a nod to the series' first storyline in 1965. There was plenty of drama on Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-07-22, but the tribute to the show's long history was the best part.
