1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC

TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...
What to Watch: Tulsa King, Rogue Heroes, Dead to me

This is an incredibly busy (and fruitful) week. YELLOWSTONE RETURNS! And with it comes a new show in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King. There’s a terrific series called Rogue Heroes premiering, Elite returns on Netflix along with Dead to Me, and a little bit of horror called 1899 (NOT associated with Yellowstone prequels).
Andor: First Two Episodes to Air on ABC, FX, Freeform, & Hulu

Cassian Andor is leaving Disney+ behind temporarily. Disney revealed Monday that the first two episodes would expand to other outlets. ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu will be the lucky places to catch up with the Star Wars Rogue One prequel. Here is the rollout plan:. Wednesday, November 23: 9-10:30 pm...
Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 7

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 7, the youngster took refuge in Quagmire's suitcase. When he touched down in Paris, Quagmire had to make a decision. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois went to Vermontm where Lois was intent on breaking Bonnie's Instagram "like" record. Brian was left to look after Chris...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 Review: Family

Well, that's one way to set up the series finale. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 burst at the seams with great character moments, twists and turns, and, most importantly, zombies. One of the more prominent criticisms of the series over the last few years is that it was...
CBS Midseason Schedule: True Lies Sets Premiere Date, The Equalizer MIA

CBS has announced its plans for early 2023, becoming the fourth broadcast network to unveil its midseason schedule. The network has two new shows on its schedule. They are Lingo (a game show) and True Lies (a reboot). Lingo is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show.
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Bee Emergency!

Bee stings are seriously no joke. Whether you're allergic or not, a series of stings can quickly become a very deadly situation. And the 118 finds that out in this exclusive clip from 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 8, which sees them dealing with a young knight whose fallen victim to a bee attack.
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 Review: Glory of the Sea

Maybe the OSP should be more focused like Rear Admiral Gordon. The naval officer at the heart of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 didn't let day-to-day concerns stand in the way of a good obsession. This time out, viewers got an adventure essentially free from the team's piddly...
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Spousal Privilege

That was some cliffhanger, and it will alter many relationships. Relationships were at the heart of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8. It was enjoyable to take a break from Robert and his intimidating presence and focus on the aftermath and how it affected certain relationships. Right away, Thony...
Ramona Singer Confirms Exit from The Real Housewives Franchise

One of the most memorable names from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is saying goodbye. Ramona Singer, who appeared in 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York, has revealed she is done with the reality series. “I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Thing Lay Still

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 was far and away one of the best pilots of the television series. A visceral look at this updated version of Anne Rice's masterpiece, the series started strong and with near-universal acclaim for a good reason. It's genuinely that good. The season...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Conquer or Die

A shocking opening sequence set the stage for Camille's perilous rise to power. On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2, Genevieve de Merteuil checked out of the narrative but left a looming shadow over everyone's future. Genevieve's departure will likely be a polarizing event, but we must see how it...

