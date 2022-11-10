Read full article on original website
Thomas Barrett
4d ago
Thank You Sheriff Kaber, and we all know that you will not enforce a Un-Constitutional Law that Violates Our Rights.
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections
Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
WWEEK
Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong
Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Joe Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Experts: Betsy Johnson probably didn’t change outcome of Oregon governor’s race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan would likely still have lost the November election if unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson withdrew from the race, local experts say.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
KXL
The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
The most consequential decision voters made in last Tuesday’s election involves a constitutional right: the 2nd Amendment. Voters decided you need a permit to exercise that right…which is about as crazy as demanding a permit to go to church. The law doesn’t go into effect till mid-January but...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
focushillsboro.com
Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority
Oregon State Legislature: It appears that the Democrats in Oregon’s state legislature are going to lose their supermajority, even though the votes are still being counted. Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority. There is a good chance that Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher, and...
opb.org
Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy
Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement: “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As grand jury starts, House panel investigating Ronald Greene case looks to wrap up work
BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week. The panel,...
