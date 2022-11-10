ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Thomas Barrett
4d ago

Thank You Sheriff Kaber, and we all know that you will not enforce a Un-Constitutional Law that Violates Our Rights.

KTVL

New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs

SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections

Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong

Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Joe Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
KXL

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out

The most consequential decision voters made in last Tuesday’s election involves a constitutional right: the 2nd Amendment. Voters decided you need a permit to exercise that right…which is about as crazy as demanding a permit to go to church. The law doesn’t go into effect till mid-January but...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority

Oregon State Legislature: It appears that the Democrats in Oregon’s state legislature are going to lose their supermajority, even though the votes are still being counted. Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority. There is a good chance that Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher, and...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy

Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement:  “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE

