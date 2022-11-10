ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Despite gas tax moratorium, Georgia tax revenues continue to rise

(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its tax collections increase. In October, the state’s net tax collections exceeded $2.7 billion, an increase of 9.3%, or $230.2 million, compared to last October when net tax collections approached $2.5 billion. So far this fiscal year, net tax revenue...
GEORGIA STATE
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance. "John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
State Judicial Council awards $39.5 million in Rescue Plan grants

ATLANTA — The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for CY 2023 funding. The Committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.
GEORGIA STATE
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario...
INDIANA STATE
Bluepeak Joins Affordable Connectivity Program

Eligible households can get 1 Gbps speeds for just $20 per month. Today, Bluepeak announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. Why it matters: Economic uncertainty is causing more challenges for households across the country. The ACP benefit – a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program – helps to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households in need of affordable internet service.
WYOMING STATE
Westmoreland County could be location for hydrogen hub

The Wolf administration last week announced further steps by the commonwealth to achieve Gov. Tom Wolf’s goal of ensuring that Pennsylvania secures at least one spot as one of the nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs. Such hubs will have the aim of industrial sector decarbonization, with a focus...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Georgians asked to support nonprofits with a month of thanks

ATLANTA – The season of giving is upon us, and it’s more essential than ever to elevate Georgia’s nonprofits – all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people – with another big round of #GAgenerosity. That’s why...
GEORGIA STATE
New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday. House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber. “I am excited about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged

ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said. The state’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Arklatex Politics: Will he or won't he?

From the department of redundancy department-here we go again; will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said: "God is great; dogs are good; and the people of Louisiana are star-spangled...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wilkes-Barre workers prep for holiday activities on Public Square

Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square was a bustle of holly, jolly activity Monday as Mayor George Brown’s elves were busy prepping for another magical holiday season. Department of Public Works employees raised the city Christmas tree and set up the ice rink to get the downtown venue ready for fun-filled wintry activities and events.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

