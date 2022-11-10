Cleanup efforts underway after Nicole damages fishing piers in Broward; 50-foot boat washes ashore on Pompano Beach

Read full article on original website
Related
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of their vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks of flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video, provided by Only In Dade, showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst days after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she last heard from early Friday...
Small plane crashes in Everglades in NW Miami-Dade; pilot and passenger OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small, familiar airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board. The aircraft bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month. “This is the craziest end to...
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
Members of Hammocks HOA charged with theft; accused of stealing $2 million
MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowner association are being charged in a major stealing scheme. Investigators arrested five members an vendors of the Hammocks Community Association who oversee 40 communities and over 6,000 units in West Kendall. They’re are accused of swindling over $2 million from the...
Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
Man arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday
Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1, near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables hosts Wild About Kids Gala
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held a fund-raising event, Saturday night. The foundation hosted its 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Money was raised at the event to go towards programs within the club, such as...
Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ stolen Bentley found at Hialeah Gardens gas station; man arrested
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case. 7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley...
Gulfstream Park’s annual light show kicks off
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season has officially arrived at Gulfstream Park Village. The Symphony in Lights kicked off its yearly gathering, Saturday night. About 250,000 lights illuminate the property at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Guests are treated to 10-minute light...
Broward County School Board votes 5-4 to fire Superintendent Cartwright
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted 5-4 to terminate Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Monday night’s vote took place toward the end of a marathon meeting held before the newly elected board is set to take over later in November. School Board Chair Torey...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward...
Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
Motorcyclist crashes into car in Miami; 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a vehicle in Miami. The incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Police said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been...
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday. Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds,...
