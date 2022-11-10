Read full article on original website
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Tiémoué Bakayoko to try leaving AC Milan again in January — report
Just like they warned in Inception, Tiémoué Bakayoko has been stuck in (career) limbo and try as he might, he seems unable to get back to the real football world. The 28-year-old midfielder has played a grand total of zero minutes this season at AC Milan, and has just ten (10) minutes of football and one (1) substitute appearance to his name since mid-January.
2022 World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
Absent XI: The best players who won't be at the World Cup
With the World Cup squads officially submitted, the talent that'll be on display in Qatar has been finalized. So, too, has the collection of players that won't be on show. Be it because of injury, coaching decisions, or a failure to qualify, numerous stars will watch the tournament from home. With that in mind, here's a squad made up entirely of players who, for one reason or another, won't take part in this winter's competition.
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.
Ronaldo: Manchester United 'betrayed' me
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in a wide-ranging interview Sunday that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's attempts to offload him in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo also took aim at United manager Erik ten Hag, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman. When asked if he felt the Red Devils...
European roundup: Bayern ensure top spot, Napoli cling on for nervy victory
Bayern Munich eased past Schalke 2-0 to make sure of top spot going into the World Cup break as they hunt a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians, who fielded a starting lineup consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in each half, through Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, with the Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists.
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream
Fulham host Manchester United this afternoon in the final Premier League game before the World Cup break and heres where you can watch the game.
FSG Sale Price Revealed For Liverpool Football Club Amid Links To Mukesh Ambani And Steve Ballmer
One of the best business decisions FSG and John Henry could have ever made was to buy Liverpool Football Club, taking advantage of the demise under the ownership of George Gillett and Tom Hicks. £300m for a club of the size of Liverpool was a bargain and always had the...
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
World Cup preview: Everything you need to know about Group D
With the 2022 World Cup just days away, we're taking a deep dive into all eight groups, highlighting the star players to watch, examining the biggest storylines to follow, and offering some predictions for how things may play out. Here's everything you need to know about Group D, which features France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.
Ranking all 32 World Cup home kits
Look good, feel good, play good. A snazzy kit may not actually make you perform better on the pitch, but that doesn't mean being stylish doesn't matter, especially when the eyes of the world are upon you. With that in mind, we rank all 32 home kits we'll see at the World Cup this winter.
Mukesh Ambani Willing To Back Jurgen Klopp And Take Liverpool Football Club Back To The Top
Billionaire and Indian Premier League's Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani is prepared to pump money into Liverpool Football Club, taking them back to the top with Jurgen Klopp's help.
