With the World Cup squads officially submitted, the talent that'll be on display in Qatar has been finalized. So, too, has the collection of players that won't be on show. Be it because of injury, coaching decisions, or a failure to qualify, numerous stars will watch the tournament from home. With that in mind, here's a squad made up entirely of players who, for one reason or another, won't take part in this winter's competition.

5 HOURS AGO