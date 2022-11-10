ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Terrible luck: 49ers CB Jason Verrett out with torn Achilles, ending his season

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlJe1_0j6SUyhp00

PIX Now 08:18

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Days before the team expected him to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon during Wednesday practice, ending his season, the team revealed Thursday.

The team tweeted about the season-ending injury Thursday afternoon.

Verrett, who began practicing with the team this week and was expected to speak to the press Thursday, tore his Achilles the day before at practice. He was expected to play cornerback along with Charvarius "Mooney" Ward against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday night.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan had expressed excitement to Verrett coming back earlier in the week, as the team was struggling in the cornerback position after CB Emmanuel Moseley experienced a season-ending injury when playing the Carolina Panthers in October.

"I thought [Verrett] was real close, we considered him last week or two weeks ago. I know he was here for a lot of the time when we were away. I know he did some stuff down on his own, where he goes and so I expect him to be further along this week. I'll see him out there in about an hour, but hopefully he's closer," Shanahan said Wednesday.

Verrett was preparing to play again after being sidelined by an ACL tear while playing the Detroit Lions in 2021. The tear came after Verrett had a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2020, his first full season with the 49ers since he signed with the team in 2019.

But injuries have plagued Verrett his entire career, starting in his 2014 rookie season with the then-San Diego Chargers, when he was sidelined that year by labrum tear. Though he had a Pro Bowl season the following year, the year after that he tore his ACL. After recovering from his ACL, he tore his Achilles. He's torn his ACL and Achilles twice in his career and it's unclear whether he'll continue to play.

It's unclear who will take Verrett's place for the rest of the season, as the team has options in Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir and rookie Samuel Womack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb, Browns' Nick Chubb carry on legacy of Georgia's historic Chubbtown

MIAMI GARDENS — Not much to see here. Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb admits that’s the first impression one town in Georgia leaves on those who happen upon it. There’s a simple church where services are held two Sundays a month. A creek with fresh water running. A cemetery. And enough tall oaks to offer respite from the sun, perhaps coaxing the fortunate few to stick around awhile. “There’s so much history here,” Chubb says. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy