ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Men's Basketball Hosts Cleveland State Saturday Afternoon
ATHENS, Ohio -- The Ohio men's basketball team (0-1) returns to Athens Saturday, Nov. 12 when they host Cleveland State (0-2). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside the Convocation Center. The Bobcats matchup will be seen on ESPN3, where Marty Bannister and Dave Cecutti will be on the call.
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Football Set to Face Off Against Ball State on Tuesday
ATHENS, Ohio —The Ohio football team (7-3, 5-1 MAC) travels to Muncie, Ind. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 when they take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 3-3 MAC). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN2; Chris Cotter and Dustin Fox are on the call with Taylor Davis on the sideline.
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Athletics Mourns The Loss Of Kermit Blosser Hall of Fame Member Dow Finsterwald
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Athletics is saddened to hear of the passing of Kermit Blosser Hall of Fame member and 1958 PGA Championship champion, Dow Finsterwald. The son of fellow Ohio Athletics Hall of Famer Russ Finsterwald, Dow Finsterwald was a 1952 graduate of Ohio and competed on the golf team for four seasons. Finsterwald turned pro in 1951, where he won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1958 PGA Championship. Finsterwald finished third at The Masters twice, and was the 1958 PGA Player of the Year.
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
WHIZ
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
fishgame.com
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
West Virginia man dies in ATV accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
