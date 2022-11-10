ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Athletics is saddened to hear of the passing of Kermit Blosser Hall of Fame member and 1958 PGA Championship champion, Dow Finsterwald. The son of fellow Ohio Athletics Hall of Famer Russ Finsterwald, Dow Finsterwald was a 1952 graduate of Ohio and competed on the golf team for four seasons. Finsterwald turned pro in 1951, where he won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1958 PGA Championship. Finsterwald finished third at The Masters twice, and was the 1958 PGA Player of the Year.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO