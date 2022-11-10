ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago

It's absolutely amazing to me how most people in history have gone through flu season without a mask until now. Now they want to keep pushing masks to do something they don't successfully do. No thanks, I will not comply!

CuriousCujo
4d ago

Everybody should already clean hands regularly for hygienic reasons. Also the lockdowns caused some people's immunities not to build so ofcourse the immune systems are bad and more disease is spreading. It's worse for children born during covid because they were kept in a bubble away from germs for possibly years.

okay so
3d ago

I did my monthly shopping yesterday and thus couple was walking the isles and one had a mask and the other didn't and the one with the mask had it under her nose and then two isles down she had the mask under her chin. it makes no sense but people lost their common sense awhile ago it seems.

