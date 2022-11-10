Read full article on original website
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
abc12.com
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
WWMT
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about shots fired situation involving Sterling Heights police and a stolen vehicle
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Shots were fired in Sterling Heights by officers on Saturday evening after a vehicle was stolen. According to Lt. Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights Police Department, an 80-year-old woman was assaulted and thrown out of her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting had gun, struggled with police
According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Saginaw women testify they saw husband, father shot dead during Father’s Day block party
SAGINAW, MI — To commemorate Father’s Day, a Saginaw family participated in a block party near their South Side home. What should have been a celebration on a summer afternoon ended up marred in gunfire and bloodshed, with 43-year-old father of four Monte E. Wilson mortally wounded. Wilson’s...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
Detroit News
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
wchstv.com
Charleston murder suspect captured in Detroit; bond for second suspect to be decided
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman who is one of two suspects charged in connection with the murder of a Charleston man was in court Thursday asking a judge to set bond in her case. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Norman...
