abc12.com

Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

