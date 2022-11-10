ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County election officials investigate ballots found near Highway 17

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Officials with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed Sunday they are investigating a number of ballots that were found alongside Highway 17.A Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV) spokesperson said an individual reported finding ballots from the November 8th election were found near Highway 17 on Friday. According to reports, the ballots turned up in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Election officials said the ballots were found along with other mail that was not election related, including letters and parcels, and that it appeared the ballots went missing while they were in the possession of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call

Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes

After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fewer than 2K votes separate these key S.F. races with 38K ballots left

Fewer than 2,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco’s most closely watched elections nearly a week after Election Day. Monday afternoon marked the first time since ballots were first counted last Tuesday that Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed’s three appointees to The City’s board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County

Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Press Banner

Investigation Underway After Discarded Ballots Found on Sugarloaf Road

A rural site about four miles from the Santa Cruz Mountains summit is now the focus of a federal investigation by the agency that probes mail system misdeeds. That’s because this patch of ground along Sugarloaf Road, just north of Scotts Valley, is where one to two dozen election ballots were discovered, according to the United States Postal Service.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

First Time Homebuyer Education Workshop

ECHO Housing will conduct a Homebuyer Education Workshop for tenants living in Alameda, Contra Costa, or Monterey Counties, or working in Pleasanton or San Leandro. This online workshop will help you determine if you are ready for homeownership, how to select a lender and shop for a home, all about closing costs, and how to be a successful homeowner. You must attend this workshop and a counseling session to be eligible to receive a HUD certificate. One-to-one counseling is available for workshop attendees.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy