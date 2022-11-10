ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
People

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.  While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.  Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style

The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022

“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy