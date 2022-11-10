Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare
Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards. While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian. Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Alan Jackson Will Receive CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be the focus of a special all-star tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to receive the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Only seven other artists have earned the honor since it first went to Willie Nelson in 2012....
Keith Urban Shares Why He Flew Solo to the CMAs Without Wife Nicole Kidman
Watch: Keith Urban Talks BRAND NEW Las Vegas Residency. While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have often made a country music awards show a date night, the musician was flying solo at the 2022 CMA Awards. So, where was his wife of 16 years? He exclusively told E! News that...
Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’
Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Old Dominion Honors Alabama's Jeff Cook In Heartfelt CMA Awards Moment
Jeff Cook, legendary co-founder of the band Alabama, died earlier this week at his Florida home. He was 73.
CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet | LIVE
Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
2022 CMA Awards: Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for ‘Love and Support’ After Mom Naomi’s Death
Wynonna Judd is feeling thankful for the “love and support” the country music community has… The post 2022 CMA Awards: Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for ‘Love and Support’ After Mom Naomi’s Death appeared first on Outsider.
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Lainey Wilson Claims New Artist of the Year Trophy at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson had a massive year, and it's fitting that the Louisiana native that spent a decade in Nashville trying to make it won New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Her year has been filled with highs, like her massive duets...
Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, & More Give A Rockin’ Performance Of “When Will I Be Loved” At The 2022 CMA Awards
This group of girls has got some pipes on them. You can’t help but be drawn to an Ashley McBryde performance, to begin with, but then put her on stage with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar…you have a recipe for a kick-ass performance.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Lainey Wilson Sweetly Exalts Her Dad After Winning Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson gladly and proudly shared her CMA Awards spotlight on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) with her dad, Brian Wilson. The elder Wilson faced a series of life-threatening health issues in recent months, starting in July with a fungal infection caused by diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). As Lainey revealed ahead of...
