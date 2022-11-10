Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘Atlanta’ Showed Us What Is Possible With TV
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Disney will be airing the first two episodes of Andor on ABC and what this move could mean for Disney+ (1:00). Then they talk about the finale of Atlanta and how over the years the series has showed audiences how to watch it (14:32). Then they talk about the latest episode of The White Lotus (37:11).
The Ringer
J.Lo Finding Her Happily Ever After and ‘The Crown’ Season 5
Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins return to discuss this week’s pop culture news, including J.Lo’s Vogue cover and interview about her new marriage with Ben Affleck (1:03). Then, they discuss Season 5 of The Crown (11:42) with SPOILERS (12:48), an interesting New York Times article regarding a Norwegian princess (24:01), and Lindsay Lohan’s return to the movies (28:38).
