The Nashville Predators started their five-game road trip in fine fashion, winning two of their first three games. However, they were badly outplayed in their final two games, culminating with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche (Nov. 10). The Predators came out flat in that game after being soundly beaten by the Seattle Kraken two nights before (Nov. 8), losing 5-1. The team now heads back to Smashville, looking for some answers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO